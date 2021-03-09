陳茵媺曬與4歲愛女甜蜜合照　網民大讚可愛同媽媽餅印一樣

昨日是國際婦女節（8/3），陳茵媺（Aimee）在社交平台上載與4歲愛女Camilla的甜蜜合照，為女性打氣之餘同時亦勉勵女兒。她寫着：「To all the little women in our lives... there is NOTHING a woman cannot accomplish and there is no distance we can't reach. If it hasn't been done yet, it's because we are on our way to achieve it and not because it can't be done.（沒有什麼是女性無法完成、沒有我們無法達到的距離。如果還沒有做到，那是因爲我們正在努力去實現，而不是因爲做不到。）」照片一出，隨即引來大量網民留言大讚Camilla可愛，與媽媽十足餅印一樣：「She is a mini you! So cute!」