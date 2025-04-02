TVB金牌司儀大女做DJ足跡遍佈全球　名校畢業擁42吋長腿身材火辣

現年64歲的鄧梓峰是TVB的金牌司儀，亦曾在不少劇集中擔任配角，憑溫文爾雅、「好好先生」的形象深入民心。出生名門的鄧梓峰，爸爸從商經營航運生意，有傳身家高達20億。而鄧梓峰與太太育有兩子兩女，當中大女鄧瓊芝（Natalie）亭亭玉立，除了間中擔任模特兒之外，亦有從事攝影師、DJ等，相當出色！鄧瓊芝的DJ表演足跡遍佈全球，從峇里到紐約都有她的身影，日前她就在IG公布最新消息，透露即將於上海、埃及、杜拜、峇里表演，令人期待！
鄧梓峰同大女鄧瓊芝（Natalie）。（IG@patrick_dunn_official） 鄧瓊芝是一位DJ。（IG@natdunn_photography） 表演足跡遍佈全球。（IG@natdunn_photography） 日前鄧瓊芝在IG公布最新消息，透露即將於上海、埃及、杜拜、峇里表演，令人期待！（IG截圖）
相中所見，身穿黑色通窿吊帶衫的鄧瓊芝，身材相當火辣！鄧瓊芝畢業於爸爸的母校美國波士頓大學，畢業後開始從事攝影師工作，間中亦有擔任模特兒，擁有42吋長腿的她天生一副模特兒的高䠷身形，星味十足，絕對是有樣有身材又有學歷！曾在美國生活的鄧瓊芝性格「鬼妹仔」，不時在IG大曬性感照，盡騷美好身段，她亦曾出席活動擔任Model，就算與一眾外籍模特兒同場都完全不輸蝕！雖然有條件入娛樂圈，但鄧瓊芝就更有興趣做攝影師，為時尚雜誌、各大品牌擔任攝影師，又曾為麥浚龍、Amanda S.、關智斌、袁澧林等拍攝宣傳照，非常出色！
曾在美國留學。（IG@natdunn_photography） 擁有42吋長腿。（IG@natdunn_photography） 出海。（IG@natdunn_photography）