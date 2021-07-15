謝嘉怡重溫性感婚紗look靚相紀念來港一年：多謝爸媽讓我可以追夢

應屆港姐冠軍謝嘉怡（Lisa）樣子甜美性格吸引，且從不介意以素顏樣貌目示人，真性情贏盡了網民心。昨日Lisa於IG post了她去年參選港姐時身穿婚紗，手拿花束的靚相，留言表示：
Today marks my first year anniversary living in Hong Kong! This time last year I packed my bag, and started on a completely unknown journey into the entertainment world. The year has been filled with so much fun, and love from everyone I have met so far. Thank you all for your continued support. You’re all amazing for enabling me to be able to make this journey! A special thank you to my mum and dad in always believing in me and my dreams
紀念自己來港生活剛好一年了，她回憶起當日在英國執拾行李的情境，踏上未知的旅途去發展演藝事業，又指在過去一年充滿了愛和樂趣，多謝爸媽以及大家對她的支持，讓她可以去追夢。
