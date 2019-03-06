【歐聯】拉莫斯「洗牌」見證皇馬大敗出局　蘇拿利：當然想念隊長

見證皇家馬德里主場大敗，歐聯16強出局，不知在看台上的隊長沙治奧拉莫斯有什麼感受？網民就紛紛抽水，嘲諷拉莫斯在首回合故意領黃「洗牌」。
在上月的歐聯16強首回合，當皇馬作客領先阿積士2：1時，隊長拉莫斯犯規，被球證罰黃牌，次回合停賽。拉莫斯首回合賽後「鬼拍後尾枕」，承認「洗牌」，確保能在8強出賽，他說：「看看結果，如果我跟你說無意也是講大話。我不是低估對手，或者覺得兩回合比賽已經踢完，但在足球世界，你總要作出一些艱難的決定。」
可能拉莫斯事後冷靜下來，知道講錯話，連忙在網上解釋，但歐洲足協其後仍裁定拉莫斯故意「洗牌」，罰停賽兩場，不但在16強次回合「坐波監」，就算皇馬打入8強，他亦要在8強首回合停賽。諷刺的是，拉莫斯的如意算盤不但打不響，他的「洗牌」決定更導致皇馬後防在次回合缺少一只大將，最終皇馬次回合輸1：4，兩回合以3：5不敵阿積士出局。
拉莫斯在次回合於班拿貝的包廂的中，見證皇馬歐聯16強出局。（路透社）
阿積士教練坦哈格（Erik ten Hag）賽前講過，拉莫斯的缺陣對皇馬「不但是戰術上的打擊，還有是心理上」，而今場的結果證明了坦哈格說得對。
當然，世事無如果，就算今場有拉莫斯，皇馬也不一定晉級，但翻查紀錄，皇馬近3次在歐聯主場輸波時，拉莫斯也剛巧缺陣，可見拉莫斯對皇馬後防的重要性。在賽後記者會上，皇馬主帥蘇拿利被問及拉莫斯的停賽，他承認球隊「當然想念我們的隊長」。此外，據西班牙傳媒披露，拉莫斯今場在看台上拍攝個人紀錄片。
西班牙傳媒稱，沙治奧拉莫斯今場在看台上拍攝紀錄片。（互聯網）
拉莫斯首回合尾段被罰黃牌，累積滿足夠黃牌次回合停賽，被歐洲足協裁定「洗牌」。（Getty Images/資料圖片）
皇馬出局後，拉莫斯成為網民抽水的對象，紛紛嘲笑他以為皇馬定可淘汰阿積士，打算「洗牌」踢8強，結果皇馬次回合輸波出局。
外國網民抽水：
When yoy realise both Nacho and Sergio Ramos will miss the QF 1st Leg along with the whole Real Madrid team😭 pic.twitter.com/hxvl0HmvTz— Godd Only (@RubangaRobinson) 2019年3月5日
Sergio Ramos intentionally picked up a yellow card in the first leg because he thought the job was done. Let down the club he captains, his teammates and the fans.— Dill (@dbaron46) 2019年3月5日
My GOAT would never. pic.twitter.com/8nbXTIEnh2
Booked on purpose to play in the quarter-finals 👀— Bruce Betting (@brucebetting) 2019年3月5日
Knocked out in the last 16 🙃
Sergio Ramos everyone 😂😂#UCL #RMA pic.twitter.com/hoZmSDwXes
Just remember that Sergio Ramos got himself intentionally suspended for this game because he thought the job was already done.— totalBarça (@totalBarca) 2019年3月5日
Just a reminder: Sergio Ramos purposefully got an 89th minute yellow card in the 1st leg against Ajax so he would be suspended for this game.— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) 2019年3月5日
That's how confident he was of Real Madrid getting through. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i0jD2hvbZd
Sergio Ramos when he realises he's purposely got himself suspended for the second leg only for Madrid to get knocked out pic.twitter.com/cEUUwYR5JE— Alex (@alexlicense) 2019年3月5日