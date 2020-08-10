【足球轉會】韋利安宣布約滿離開車路士　感激球迷7年支持

車路士在歐聯16強被拜仁慕尼黑淘汰出局後，中場韋利安與球隊的合約同樣隨之屆滿。走的終須走，該名32歲的巴西中場透過社交網站發表「分手宣言」，正式離開效力7載的車路士。
車路士在歐聯16強次回合作客以1：4不敵拜仁慕尼黑，兩回合計以1：7大敗出局，32歲的中場韋利安因傷未有列入大軍名單。歐聯出局後，車路士的球季隨之結束，與韋利安的合約同樣屆滿，根據《BBC》消息指車路士曾向該名巴西中場開出合約，惜雙方未能達成共識。
韋利安結束7年車路士生涯，約滿後離開史丹福橋。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
韋利安透過社交網站正式宣布離開車路士，他表示在史丹福橋的7個年頭間，他獲益良多並成為一個更出色的球員，同時稱離開是現階段的最好決定。
韋利安特意並向一眾「車迷」道謝，感激球迷們不論高低也陪伴在側，「從我加盟球隊的一刻，直至最後一場為車路士披甲，不論面對稱讚或批評，車路士球迷對我的支持從沒有減退，你們是我進步的推動力，非常感激你們在7年內的支持。是時候揭開職業生涯的新一章，我會懷念球隊的隊友及職員，以及一同渡過的美好時光。」
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva
32歲的韋利安在2013年夏天加盟車路士，7季間為「車仔」在各大賽事上陣339場，經歷數任主帥後，韋利安同樣深受重用，在英超貢獻37個入球及27個助攻，亦曾協助球隊贏得兩季英超錦標及歐霸盃冠軍。該名巴西中場雖然年過30，但他今季表現繼續穩定，聯賽交出9個入球。
韋利安效力車路士期間曾經兩奪英超錦標。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
多間英國傳媒盛傳韋利安將以自由身加盟同市宿敵阿仙奴，據《BBC》早前指兵工廠為韋利安準備3年合約。雖然車路士與阿仙奴是同市宿敵，但兩軍多年間有不少球員曾為倫敦雙雄效力，當中包括大衛雷斯﹑法比加斯及基奧特等。
韋利安一直是車路士的主力之一。（資料圖片／Getty Images）
