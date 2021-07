歐國盃｜英格蘭球員評分逐個睇　基亞利殊「彈出彈入」有原因

🔎 | FOCUS



Harry Maguire vs #DEN:



👌 112 touches

🥅 3 shots/2 on target

👟 82/91 acc. passes (most)

⚔️ 4/6 ground duels won

🏔️ 9/12 aerial duels won (most)

🧲 5 interceptions (most)

🚀 5 clearances

📈 7.8 SofaScore rating



A strong display by #ENG's no. 6! 💪#EURO2020 #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/3XFgs7QsRs