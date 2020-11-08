【美國大選2020】台外長吳釗燮：感謝特朗普政權4年來堅定支持

撰文：朱加樟
11月7日的最新結果顯示，民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）贏得了美國大選。台灣外交部長吳釗燮今天（8日）在Twitter上發文表示，感謝特朗普政權4年來的堅定支持，讓台灣更強大、更安全、更有能力選擇自身的未來，這對於台灣2300萬人民來說是不朽的遺產。
I'm sincerely grateful to the Trump Administration for its staunch support & friendship. Over the past 4 years, #Taiwan🇹🇼 has become stronger, safer & more capable of choosing its own future—an enduring legacy for the 23 million people that call this special land home. JW— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 8, 2020
台灣外交部今天上午在Twitter發文恭賀拜登勝選，並表示台灣期待在自由、民主與人權等共享價值上，與美國深化雙邊友好關係。
外交部長吳釗燮下午發布署名帖文指出，誠摯感謝特朗普政權4年來堅定的支持與友誼，台灣變得更加強大、更安全、更有能力選擇自己的未來，這對以這片特別土地為家園的台灣2300萬人民來說，是不朽的遺產。
此外，台灣總統蔡英文今日也於Twitter發文祝賀拜登以及副手賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）當選美國總統與副總統。蔡英文的帖文指出，雙方過去建立關係上所堅持的價值是前所未有強健，她期待共同努力，增進彼此的友誼，並為國際社會帶來貢獻。
