VOGUE刊中國女模照讚「挑戰審美標準」　眼距超寬鼻扁塌被轟歧視

As a model, @qizhen_gao brings a kind of singular appeal. The Shanghai-born textile-design student at the London College of Fashion, wound up in front of the camera by happenstance. "I hadn't thought about modeling before moving to London," she says. She was scouted in the campus canteen on her lunch break. One of the photographers who spotted her was assisting at the London-based Anti-Agency (which prides itself on its iconoclastic taste), and it turned out to be the right match. "Anti is a word that applies perhaps as a negative thing in some fields, but in terms of fashion and modeling I think it challenges the norms of beauty and looks."