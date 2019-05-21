揮動彩虹旗：慶祝台灣同性婚姻合法要聽的歌單

台灣人民成功爭取到同性婚姻合法化，大家可以真真正正在亞洲這個寶島上看到彩虹旗飄揚！當然，慶祝這個日子有很多方法，聽歌是其中一種，現在就和大家再次分享這個歌單，聽聽她 / 他們的歌，期待彩虹旗能有朝一天在世界每個角落都能自豪地揮動。 撰文：林貓王

這是 2013 年寫的一篇舊文。

我很感動，2019 年 5 月 17 日，台灣成為亞洲第一個同婚合法化的國家。（畢竟舊部落格也灰飛煙滅了，把這篇文章挖出來，當作是慶祝吧）

Rufus Wainwright 原本對結婚不感興趣的 Rufus Wainwright，在與男友 Jorn Weisbrodt 邂逅交往五年後，一切都改變了，去年八月他們在同志婚姻合法的紐約結婚，而在此之前，他更與 Leonard Cohen 的女兒 Lorca Cohen「 合作 」，生下了女兒 Viva Katherine Wainwright Cohen，這個幸福的小孩不但有一個媽媽，還有兩個爸爸。收錄在《 Out Of The Game 》裡頭的〈 Montauk 〉，便描述了 Rufus Wainwright 想像的晚年風景：「有天你會去 Montauk，看到你爸爸在彈鋼琴，再看到你另一個爸爸戴眼鏡，希望你會留下來，哪怕是一會兒；不過別擔心，我知道你（ 長大了 ）必需離開。」他同時寫到自己媽媽的逝去，悠悠的，充滿了愛。

Rufus Wainwright — 〈 Montauk 〉

One day you will come to Montauk And see your dad playing the piano And see your other dad wearing glasses Hope that you will want to stay For a while Don’t worry, I know you’ll have to go

The xx 克羅埃西亞的反同志婚姻組織 U ime obitelji（ 譯：以家庭為名 ），日前使用了 The xx 知名單曲〈 Intro 〉作為「 一夫一妻制 」主張的網路影片配樂，遭到 The xx 嚴正聲明，表示無條件支持各種性別的婚姻，並撤下歌曲。在今年野台開唱大跳男女雙人舞的 Oliver Sim 與 Romy Madley-Croft，都是公開的同志身份。

It has come to our attention that our music has been used without our permission in a promotional advert by the Croatian organisation “U ime obitelji”. We wish to state that we didn’t, and would never, approve the use of our music by this organisation. To be clear, we unconditionally support the equal right to marriage regardless of sexuality. xx The xx. ---- The xx

重點：無條件支持各種性別的婚姻。

The xx — 〈 Brave For You 〉

Jónsi Sigur Rós 主唱 Jónsi，他與長期男友 Alex Somers，兩人也有成立另外一個團 Riceboy Sleeps。

Jónsi 相關報導：

Only coming out when he was 21, Jónsi found it difficult to be a gay youth in Iceland. After accepting himself, his artistic side flourished, and he started writing the beautiful material that I love to listen to. Through touring with his various musical projects, he’s visited gay clubs in big cities, intimidated by the immense size of the different gay scenes in all these huge metropolises. In an interview with gay magazine Attitude, Jónsi admits being infatuated with the gay culture, femmy boys and draq queens, which seems pretty cosmopolitan for what Jónsi seems like.

重點：21歲青年發現在冰島當同性戀也很困難。

Jónsi —〈 Go Do 〉

Vampire Weekend / Discovery 哥倫比亞高材生 Vampire Weekend 成員 Rostam Batmanglij 是該團一夕竄紅的重要推手（ 當時由他燒 CD 寄送給當紅部落客，因此引來廠牌簽約 ），而由他另外成立的電子樂隊 Discovery，則有這麼一首歌：

Discovery feat. Deradoorian — 〈 I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend 〉

Rostam Batmanglij 表示：

So then in college, at some point I realized that I was gay, and I was comfortable with saying that. It was only after college that I decided that I wanted to tell my parents. I think my parents were surprised. And that surprise led them to acting, or being, somewhat confused. I think the surprise probably came out of the fact that I hadn’t talked very much about how I felt until that moment. I was very guarded. But then over the years, this is about four years ago now, my parents have become totally supportive. They really understand me. I think when it came time to come out publicly, you know, [to] talk about being gay in the press, about the band, initially they didn’t really understand that either. But once I kind of explained what I was doing, and why I was doing it, they — I guess I would say that there was certainly an evolution. And, that evolution has helped us be more communicative. I would even say, with regards to parents, the sooner that you come out, the better. I just got to a point where I literally called my mom on the phone and said, “Mom, I’m gay.” I think that the sooner that you break down that initial wall, and you begin communicating.

重點：讀完大學後決定告訴媽媽，剛開始媽媽很難接受，現在還可以跟她開玩笑：「 媽！我是 Gay！」

Bloc Party / Kele 來自 Bloc Party 黑人主唱 Kele Okereke

Kele — 〈 Everything You Wanted 〉

同樣來自 Kele，與我心目中的混音之王 RAC 合作的年度必備單曲

RAC —〈 Let Go ft. Kele, MNDR 〉

Kele Okereke 表示：

In Nigeria… there weren’t any visible gay people who were out and were happy. My parents are getting older and I didn’t like the idea that they could possibly die without knowing something that is a big part of my life. It’s not easy. But I know that they love me and I love them.

重點：在奈及利亞，同性戀很少公開出櫃，我爸媽都老了，我不想他們到死都不知道…

Tegan & Sara 姊妹花 Tegan Quin 與 Sara Quin 生來就是女同，所組的樂隊 Tegan & Sara 新曲相當正點。 延續上一首歌，這首同樣由 RAC 所寫：

Tegan And Sara — 〈 Shudder To Think 〉

Tegan & Sara 表示：

I feel like no matter what the decision is and what happens, there’s been this overwhelming, really positive mainstream support of gay marriage. Whether the decision comes down in our favor and California ends up overturning Prop 8 or not, I feel we’re getting closer, closer and closer and I think it’s important to really celebrate the small steps which are happening right now that add up to one giant step. I remember us talking last time, about the fact that I’ve never really been a marriage person. Sara and I were raised in a common law household, my mom and stepfather never got married. So it’s strange to have all of this pressure all of a sudden.

重點：幸好同性婚姻法案有很多朋友支持，我覺得我們就快達成了！

Gossip Gossip 主唱 Beth Ditto（ 左 ）曾經與（ 在她 18 歲時就認識的 ）女友 Kristin Ogata 結婚，但後來分居了。

Gossip — 〈 Move in the Right Direction 〉

Beth Ditto 表示：（ 還有這段爆可愛的短片聲明支持同性婚姻 ）

We just always kind of knew that we were always in love. It’s blissful, I think. It’s really sweet and perfect. I feel like it’s like so simple that it’s a miracle. I feel like Dan and Roseanne. I was born to be married. I love the idea of being partnered forever. There’s not a thing we haven’t been through except for marriage.

重點：我生來就是要結婚的，我支持同性婚姻法案，因為我想嫁給誰就嫁誰，不關你家的事！

Goldfrapp Goldfrapp 主腦 Alison Goldfrapp 也不願世人將性向單一化定調。

Goldfrapp — 〈 Happiness 〉

Alison Goldfrapp 表示：

I think of everything as being about a person and a relationship, and I am in a wonderful relationship with a wonderful person. It just happens to be with a lady…

重點：我把事情想作是「 一個人 」跟「 一段感情 」，只是剛好對象是女生罷了...

Sia 曾被澳洲網站選為最具影響力同性戀的 Sia Furler，自承自己是雙性戀，這首根本是超甜蜜的婚禮歌曲啊：

Sia —〈 Day Too Soon 〉

Sia Furler 訪談：

Sia Furler is mad about the fact that she can’t marry her girlfriend in her adopted home state of New York — and she has a distinctly downunder way of expressing it. “It’s totally bum,” she exclaims, in her broad Australian twang. “It’s real bum… that was eloquent!

重點：Sia 很生氣她不能在紐約跟女友結婚！

Patrick Wolf 已與男友訂婚的一匹狼 Patrick Wolf：

Patrick Wolf — 〈 The Magic Position 〉

Patrick Wolf 表示：

I decided we should both propose to each other. And he proposed to me in London and I proposed to him in Florida at the lighthouse, and it was important that it was an equal proposal not an archaic ‘man sweeping the woman off her feet and putting her in a domestic situation for the rest of their life’. It’s two men coming together with two different lives and making them into one.

重點：我們決定要彼此都跟對方求婚，地點在…（ 也太甜蜜… ）

The Drums The Drums 主唱 Jonathan Pierce 的父母信奉聖靈降臨教派，於是他把壓抑的情緒唱出來，將十字架放在專輯封面上，同時並在訪談中聊到宗教帶來的問題，以及和媽媽說明性向的困擾。

The Drums — 〈 I Don’t Know How To Love 〉

Jonathan Pierce 表示：

The problem we run into here is they believe it is their duty, as instructed by God and The Bible, to preach the word of God. Because that’s what The Bible says to do. And if they are not doing that, then they are sinning, and sinners go to hell. So they constantly live in fear of the flames of hell, and it drives them to fight against things like same-sex marriage. And I know there are a lot of casual Christians out there who have like a gay friend who works in an office with them and think “Oh, Jim’s not that bad.” But there’s this whole other world that I come from, where you are condemned to hell and there’s nothing you can do about it if you’re a homosexual. I’ve had my mother tell me that she would prefer me to live my life as a single man, celibate, than to have a gay partner. And I just say, “Mom, that’s so easy for you to say, because you were born straight. And you liked guys, and started dating one, and you married one! And you just have no idea what it’s like.” They are afraid to even begin to put themselves in my shoes, because the second they begin to feel compassion toward what they call my “problem” or my “struggle,” then they’re kind of sinning, and enabling. So they really have this ice-cold stance against it.

重點：出身宗教家庭的他深刻感受到，「 罪惡 」的原意被曲解，導致教徒不接受同性婚姻。

Deerhunter Deerhunter 主腦 Bradford Cox，該團首張專輯就叫《 Turn It Up, Faggot 》（ 罵人死玻璃 ）

Deerhunter —〈 Memory Boy 〉

Bradford Cox 表示：

I have no interest in the bourgeois life of growing up, getting married, and having kids… I don’t relate to heterosexuality at all. I don’t relate to the couples who come to our shows and hold hands while they watch us. [However] I have a lot of respect for the people who like us because it’s challenging music.

重點：我沒有興趣結婚。

The Magnetic Fields 寫出超級經典盒裝《 69 》的 The Magnetic Fields，主腦 Stephin Merritt 去年的傑作： （ 註：盒裝為 3CD，69 首歌，平均每張 23 首短歌 ）

The Magnetic Fields — 〈 Andrew in Drag 〉

Stephin Merritt 訪談：

I’m talking about gay rights.

Uh, what about them? Do we know that there’s any correlation between gay marriage and teen suicide?

Fair enough. But many wonder if gay marriage were accepted, that could be more of an impetus for people to accept same-sex relationships.

Why speculate? There either is or there isn’t [a correlation]. It shouldn’t be all that hard to find out because teen suicide is, fortunately, actually rare.

Hidden Cameras Hidden Cameras 主腦 Joel Gibb 寫了非常多同志相關歌曲。

Hidden Cameras —〈 Boys of Melody 〉（ 音樂 00:28 開始 ）

Perfume Genius 以沈靜鋼琴為主導的 Perfume Genius 主腦 Mike Hadreas：

Perfume Genius —〈 Hood 〉

Antony and the Johnsons 最後，當然是送上我最愛的 Antony and the Johnsons，主唱 Antony Hegarty 的聲音，可能不會第一次聽就愛上，不過若一旦愛上就無法自拔！

Antony & The Johnsons —〈 For Today I Am A Boy 〉

同場加映，超椎心的情歌：

Antony and the Johnsons —〈 I Fell In Love With a Dead Boy 〉

Antony Hegarty 表示：

It’s like gay rights, as if gay marriage is the end point, as if we just want to be included in these business-as-usual institutions. That’s not the point of being queer, just as mitigated reproductive rights aren’t the point of being a woman. We want to move this forward. Do something great… overturn all these failed male structures of thinking, all this aggression in decision-making.

重點：我希望同性婚姻不是同志運動的終點，我們要再走下去。

如有你喜愛的同性戀／雙性戀／跨性別者音樂人沒列上來

歡迎補充！

文章獲台灣著名 DJ 林貓王授權轉載，原文為《 聽他/她們的歌：支持同性婚姻合法 》

