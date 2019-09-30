重溫慘叫雞「三重」翻唱 Billie Eilish 的《 Bad Guy 》

扭耳仔
撰文：
最後更新日期：

大家就算沒有買碟，都一定在商場店鋪、酒吧聽過這首 Billie Eilish 的《 Bad Guy 》，受歡迎程度非筆墨所能形容。翻唱的人當然不計其數，當中還包括了「派對常客」慘叫雞！「他」也來了一次三重「翻唱」，連歌詞都改了！

別以為慘叫雞只懂慘叫！唱歌一樣厲害！YouTube 頻道「 Chickensan 」製作了短片，以一隻慘叫雞，加神乎其技的「指法」，「翻唱」出 Billie Eilish 的《 Bad Guy 》：

其實網上有不少都有用慘叫雞「惡搞」《 Bad Guy 》，但最「專業」的看來都是手「 Chickensan 」了，就連歌詞也來了一個大變身：

White meat now red, my bloody wings

10-pieces, and some onion rings

Scarfing, me sown at Burger King

Think you’re Carnivorous

Fired up, covered in cheese for you

Don’t say thank you or please

I do not want to be eaten by you

My Breast? So succulent

So you’re a tough guy

Wanna eat me up guy

Just can’t get enough guy

Got a massive gut guy

I’m that bad type

Make your doctor sad type

Make your diet mad type

Might increase your Flab type

I’m that bad guy

Duh

片是 6 月時上載的了，但重溫一下仍是這樣好笑。為甚麼不來一次 Billie Eilish x 慘叫雞的合唱聯乘？

（ Billie Eilish 和她的 fans 應該很喜歡她這個樣子的 ）

現在即使聽原版《 Bad Guy 》，也聽不到 Billie Eilish 的聲音了（慘叫雞聲上腦了）。

慘叫鴨：Hold my Beer

