重溫慘叫雞「三重」翻唱 Billie Eilish 的《 Bad Guy 》

別以為慘叫雞只懂慘叫！唱歌一樣厲害！YouTube 頻道「 Chickensan 」製作了短片，以一隻慘叫雞，加神乎其技的「指法」，「翻唱」出 Billie Eilish 的《 Bad Guy 》：

其實網上有不少都有用慘叫雞「惡搞」《 Bad Guy 》，但最「專業」的看來都是手「 Chickensan 」了，就連歌詞也來了一個大變身：

White meat now red, my bloody wings

10-pieces, and some onion rings

Scarfing, me sown at Burger King

Think you’re Carnivorous

Fired up, covered in cheese for you

Don’t say thank you or please

I do not want to be eaten by you

My Breast? So succulent

So you’re a tough guy

Wanna eat me up guy

Just can’t get enough guy

Got a massive gut guy

I’m that bad type

Make your doctor sad type

Make your diet mad type

Might increase your Flab type

I’m that bad guy

Duh