會唔會聽到電玩入面配樂？《 The Last of Us 》變 HBO 劇！

格調暗黑又真實的後末世（ post-apocalyptic ）電玩《 The Last of Us 》確定開拍劇集！更是由迷你劇《 Chernobyl 》製作人 Craig Mazin 主理！他會和 HBO 共同與遊戲製作商 Naughty Dog 的遊戲總監 Neil Druckmann 合作，打造這套令人回味非常的電玩故事真人版！扭耳仔也和大家分享一下這套最先於 2013 年在 PlayStation 3 推出的遊戲當中的配樂。
2013 年由 Naughty Dog 推出的電玩《 The Last of Us 》，因為其後末世的場境設定、求生玩法夠迫真外，還有故事中的兩主角 Joel 和 Ellie 的「 父女情 」令人感到津津樂道。
但其實除了電玩的劇本、角色和對白設定得極精湛外，還有配樂。當時找來了阿根廷的音樂人 Gustavo Santaolalla 製作遊戲的主題曲和配樂。
大家也不妨重溫一下 Gustavo 的《 The Last of Us 》音樂啊：
Naughty Dog 已在官方社交專頁公布了和 HBO 、迷你劇《 Chernobyl 》製作人 Craig Mazin 共同創製真人版劇集的消息。啊，既然都找來了《 Chernobyl 》製作人，不如也找新出爐奧斯卡、金球獎最佳配樂得主 Hildur Guðnadóttir 來製作配樂？和 Gustavo Santaolalla 合作的話就更是絕佳了！
We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020
《 The Last of Us Part II 》也暫定會在今年 5 月推出。