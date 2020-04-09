以愁解愁 - Radiohead 將於 YouTube 每日直播過去演唱會全片段！

Radiohead 又在這個艱難時刻送「禮物」給大家了！有 180 萬訂閱的官方樂隊 YouTube 頻道，新增了一條預定直播的片，寫上了過去演唱會的時間和地點，看來，Radiohead 迷可以用來解悶了！
預定直播的片名為「 Radiohead - Live From A Tent In Dublin 」，是 2000 年十月的演唱會，也是在 Radiohead 推出專輯《 Kid A 》後幾星期就上演的 show，更在片題旁加上 hashtag 「 #StayHome #WithMe 」呢。
這個演唱會的「 YouTube Live 」會在香港時間 4 月 10 日（星期五）的凌晨 5 時開始，他們又在 Instagram 說「為了大家隔離下的小小娛樂，我們由明天起每日在 YouTube 頻道播出我們過去演唱會的片段，直到隔離令除下為止。」香港樂迷若在這個復活節假期睡不著，一於看 Radiohead 啦！
Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin - October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows. Link in bio.