Metallica鼓手：隔離是做新專輯的時機 樂隊隔空夾《Blackened》

早前Metallica發布了隔空夾《Blackened》的影片，亦是重新編曲的版本。隔離期間，隊員的創作力亦提升到最佳狀態，Metallica鼓手 Lars Ulrich 這是個好機會去做新專輯。

被譽為最難與bass手合作的Metallica鼓手Lars Ulrich最近頻頻曝光，接受 Rolling Stone 訪問時，分享他在家尋迷了 Rage Against the Machine 的音樂，更非常喜歡 Fiona Apple 及 EOB的新專輯。

Metallica鼓手Lars Ulrich (圖片來源：Getty Image)

But obviously, the one thing you can depend on from creative people, for better or worse, is that they can’t sit still for very long and I can tell you that one these weekly Metallica Zoom sessions we are talking about how we can just be a band again.
Metallica鼓手Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich 在接受企業服務網站 Salesforce 訪問，談到科技令樂隊成員就算相隔甚遠，仍能保持創作，更表示會推出「隔離大碟」，他們更有用通訊軟件 Zoom 每週討論樂隊的去向，筆者希望他們推出新專輯前，不會因通訊軟件保安問題，而突發流出~~

