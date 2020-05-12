經典 — 已故女導演 Agnès Varda 全集 Blu-ray 八月推出

法國新浪潮（ French New Wave ）著名女導演 Agnès Varda 於去年 3 月去世，她在 50 至 60 年代拍下的電影在那個年代就已觸及女性主義、紀錄片中的真實性與實驗性的風格絕對是一代經典。專發行經典當代電影合集的廠牌「標準收藏」（ The Criterion Collection Inc ）即將在八月推出 Agnès Varda 的作品全集，15 張 Blu-ray 碟中有齊她所有電影作品、紀錄片和短片。除了 box set 外更有作品畫冊，有不少珍貴相片！

享年 90 歲的女導演 Agnès Varda，雖然大眾稱她為新浪潮導演，但其實她拍的電影與尚盧高達等（ Jean-Luc Godard ）的新浪潮 —— 或指作 Cahiers du cinéma 的風格不同，Agnès Varda 的作品通常被稱為「 The Left Bank 」（ 法：Rive Gauche ），電影感的元素不如高達 Cahiers 的「 Right Bank 」般重，卻是會扣連到更多藝術界或文學界的主題上。最經典的就是她在 1962 年自編自導的《 Cléo from 5 to 7 》，當中故事情節簡單，但從對白中會令觀眾感受到哲學話題如存在主義、生死大限或「絕望感」這一個當年在電影絕對是新興的觀念。

除了《 Cléo from 5 to 7 》還有以「偽紀錄片」方式拍下的《 Vagabond 》，觀眾在看此片時要自己將不同的對話、畫面辦繫起來才會知道電影在說甚麼故事。

Agnès Varda 也和波蘭配樂師 Joanna Bruzdowicz 自《 Vagabond 》合作無間，一直到 2000 年的紀錄片《 The Gleaners and I 》中的音樂都是 Joanna 主理。

是影迷樂迷都好，這一套合集，絕對值得期待。