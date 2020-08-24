Red Hot Chili Peppers 處子專輯結他手去世 終年 64 歲

組成了有 37 年的 punk funk 樂隊 Red Hot Chili Peppers，多年來有過不少成員變動，當中包括於 26 歲因服毒過量去世的始創成員、結他手 Hillel Slovak 外，就是當年樂隊推出首張專輯《The Red Hot Chili Peppers》時參與過的第二結他手 Jack Sherman，他於近日去世，終年 64 歲。
1984 年 Red Hot Chili Peppers 推出了處子專輯《The Red Hot Chili Peppers》，其實歌曲都是樂隊主腦 Anthony Kiedis 和 Flea 與結他手 Hillel Slovak、鼓手 Jack Irons 創作的，但當時 Slovak 和 Irons 都與另一樂隊 What is This？簽下了唱片公司，所以最後 RHCP 請來了結他手 Jack Sherman 和鼓手 Cliff Martinez。
雖然專輯到最後出來有種「崩壞感」、樂隊又和當時監製 Andy Gill 在創作方向上很大分歧，到今日 Flead 和 Anthony Kiedis 都對這張專輯抱有遺憾，但專輯中的 funk rock rap rock 元素開創了 funk metal 的類型音樂；兩人對 Jack Sherman 於專輯內的貢獻給予正評。
「專輯中失去了我們和 Hillel Slovak 最初在 demo 中那份粗糙和力量型的味道。但 Jack 對我們想玩的 punk funk 加入了不少基礎，他對 funk 音樂的知識，開了我們的眼界。」樂隊在不同著作、文章中說過。Jack Sherman 也有參與 RHCP 第二張專輯《Freaky Styley》的幾首作品，不過大家都知，當 Slovak 於 1985 年說想回到 RHCP 玩，Jack Sherman 當然要退位，但之後他都有參與《Mother’s Milk》的和音和《The Abbey Road E.P.》的製作。
Red Hot Chill Peppers 在其官方 Instagram 分享了 Jack Sherman 的消息，雖然 2012 年 Red Hot Chili Peppers 選入 Rock and Roll 名人堂時 Jack Sherman 榜上無名，但樂隊成員永遠記住他。
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
RIP Jack Sherman
