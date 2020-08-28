St. Vincent與X JAPAN Yoshiki 重新編製《New York》

St. Vincent 以自己喜愛的城市以及紀念 David Bowie 而寫下《New York》。她曾經在2018年在Coachella音樂節與X Japan同一時段演出，而未能夠認識到對方。X Japan團長Yoshiki在一位共同朋友介紹之下，今年終於可以與St. Vincent真正會面，並促成了這個合作，重新編製的《New York》。
Yoshiki 以鋼琴為 St. Vincent 的《New York》伴奏，相比舊版本添加了電子元素，新版本更了純粹。St. Vincent 在這首舊曲新作推出前，分享了一段她與Uber司機的故事，司機感嘆人們終於克服疫症的恐懼，再次投入生活，他感覺熟悉的紐約回來了！司機並訴說他30年前由印度來到紐約生活，St. Vincent 遇見這個有趣的司機，領略到紐約是這個城市是因為這裡的人，才變得精彩。
But for you, darling I’d do it all again Regram @newyorkcity: The other day my Uber driver said to me: “The people are slowly coming out. Slowly. I love seeing my old New York come back.” and then grinned and wrapped his arms around himself in a bear hug. He mentioned to me that he had moved here from India over 30 years ago and the one thing he loves most about the city is our people. And I couldn’t help but feel my heart ache hearing the joy in his voice as he spoke about the city he’s called home for so long. New York has always ebbed and flowed within its own challenges, but he’s right...it’s the people that make this city so special. #newyorkornowhere
