Bring Me The Horizon同YUNGBLUD合作《Obey》凌晨發布

重型天團 Bring Me The Horizon 與英國另類搖演歌手 YUNGBLUD合作的新曲MV《Obey》即將於凌晨上架，先預告中出現的機械大戰即將上演。

Bring Me The Horizon 與 YUNGBLUD 釋出新作前先在 Twitter 放出各種預告，猶如電影《Cloverfield》的巨大怪獸來襲新聞：

Bring Me The Horizon 主音 Oliver Sykes 與 YUNGBLUD 滿面鮮血合照：

Bring Me The Horizon X YUNGBLUD 《Obey》MV各地上架時間 (圖片來來源：Bring Me The Horizon Twitter )

