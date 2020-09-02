Bring Me The Horizon同YUNGBLUD合作《Obey》凌晨發布

撰文：熊文浩
重型天團 Bring Me The Horizon 與英國另類搖演歌手 YUNGBLUD合作的新曲MV《Obey》即將於凌晨上架，先預告中出現的機械大戰即將上演。
Bring Me The Horizon 與 YUNGBLUD 釋出新作前先在 Twitter 放出各種預告，猶如電影《Cloverfield》的巨大怪獸來襲新聞：
BREAKING: another day another systematic nightmarehttps://t.co/Q0m5yKsx0T pic.twitter.com/lZI44Lf3JG— Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) August 31, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon 主音 Oliver Sykes 與 YUNGBLUD 滿面鮮血合照：
u ain’t ready 🖤 @olobersyko @bmthofficial pic.twitter.com/YeBsmqJj7s— YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) August 30, 2020
Bring Me The Horizon X YUNGBLUD 《Obey》MV各地上架時間 (圖片來來源：Bring Me The Horizon Twitter )