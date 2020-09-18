The Smashing Pumpkins 將推出全新雙專輯《CYR》

alternative rock 樂隊 The Smashing Pumpkins 其實自 2006 年再重組後，都一直未能再達到 1995 年專輯《Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness》後的第二次的高峰，推出的專輯不是被人彈到暈的《Zeitgeist》，就是總是予人有點點缺乏的《Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.》。現在樂隊將來第 11 張專輯《CYR》，更會是雙專輯，不知會有甚麼的感覺呢？

The Smashing Pumpkins 繼 2018 年的《Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.》後，再次回到大家的視線範圍中，新專輯《CYR》將是雙專輯，大家將會在 11 月聽到由主導專輯製作的 Billy Corgan、James Iha、Jimmy Chamberlin 和 Jeff Schroeder 的新音樂。

Announcing CYR, SP’s new double album featuring 20 songs, available on November 27th. Pre-save on Spotify/ pre-order on iTunes & Amazon now.https://t.co/kNjPV5YsVb pic.twitter.com/UxfvVOOvAe — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) September 18, 2020

其實樂隊暈在上月尾發布了兩首全新單曲：主題曲《Cyr》及《The Colour of Love》，兩首都有很不同的格調：

《CYR》：

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

