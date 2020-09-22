Chris Cornell 女兒 16 歲了 未曾曝光版本歌曲送給她

對，Chris Cornell 早在 2017 年去世，遺下第二任妻子 Vicky Karayiannis 與和 Vicky 生下的女兒 Toni。Toni 今年 16 歲了，Chris Cornell 產業基金（Chris Cornell Estate）釋出了 Chris 歌曲《Only These Words》未曾曝光的版本，作為送給女兒的 sweet-sixteen 禮物。
《Only These Words》這歌收錄在 2015 年 Chris Cornell 的個人專輯《Higher Truth》中，而現在 Chris Cornell 的 Instagram 上釋出了這首歌的初版：
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Toni, Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be. You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was “I love you” to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about - “Only these three words repeating…I love you...” Continue to do great things, my sweet girl. He is always with you! And to celebrate you with everyone- I’m sharing part of daddy’s original version of “Only These Words” Happy 16th Birthday, Toni! ❤️ Mama @vickycornell, @tonivasil, @cball.cnc
Toni 的母親在 caption 上說：「妳父親會因為妳的聰敏、堅強、美麗和自信感到非常驕傲。在妳的生日，我送爸爸歌曲《Only These Words》的其中一部分給妳。」
重溫《Only These Words》：
Toni 在 2004 年出生，從少就在 Chris Cornell 的音樂世界中成長，在今年的 Lollapalooza 網上音樂會中，她就翻唱了 Pearl Jam 的《Black》：
再早些時候，Toni 也唱了她爸爸在 Temple of the Dog 時的一曲《Hunger Strike》：
Molchat Doma 十一月推出全新專輯！先聽新單曲熱身！