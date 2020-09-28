Garbage 相隔四年新專輯主音 Shirley 說「已完成」

post-grunge 樂隊 Garbage，已有 27 年光景了。中間有五、六年休隊過（除了 2007 年的最佳專輯和慈善演唱會），成員一直沒變動，都是主音 Shirley Manson、結他手 Duke Erikson、鍵琴手 Steve Marker 和鼓手 Butch Vig。最近 Shirley 在 Instagram 放出「驚喜炸彈」，說樂隊第七張專輯已完成製作，即將面世！
其實 Garbage 本都想在年初推出新專輯，不過又是那個原因：COVID-19 疫情... 但到現在樂隊終於在 Instagram 宣布他們第七張專輯已經完成，Shirley 和丈夫、音樂工程師一起聽了整張專輯一次：
There were far more important things happening this week so I didn’t want to crow but we have big news in the house of garbage. It is official. We have finally finished #7 and delivered it, hook line and sinker to our new business partners @bmguk. I sat tonight with our engineer (and my long suffering husband) to listen to it from top to bottom and I have to admit , I felt pretty smug about it all, if the truth be told. Love you lots. Wish you were here to enjoy the initial listening process with us. However you will get to judge it for yourselves soon enough. Can’t WAIT for you all to hear it. Thank you for loving on us. Hope we haven’t let you down. I don’t believe we have. But you will all ultimately be the judge of THAT. 💝 Pic courtesy of @ambushinc #writingoutmylyricsbyhand
Shirley 又說，聽完了整張新專輯後「有點沾沾自喜」、「如果大家都在這個試聽過程與我們一起就好了，但大家還是到專輯在手上後、聽過了一次才去給評價吧。多謝大家愛我們，我希望不會令大家失望，我相信沒有，當然最後的評價在你們手中。」
Garbage 對上一張專輯是 2016 年的《Strange Little Birds》，那是樂隊在 2010 年久休復出後推出的第二張專輯
Shirley Manson 在訪問中說：「新專輯的歌曲和我們之前的都有很大分別，起碼在聲音取向上。會有很多結他很多旋律，會比上一張專輯更爽。新專輯的靈感都來自 Roxy Music 的作品，我們的新歌都很有 Roxy Music 的感覺。」
即是這樣嗎？
Garbage 第七張專輯暫未有正式名稱和歌單，但相信很快會有全新單曲釋出。
