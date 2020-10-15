The Bird and the Bee 與 Dave Grohl 新專輯一齊玩！

自命會聽下歌的樂迷，沒可能沒聽過 The Bird and the Bee，於 2004 年組成的二人 indie pop 樂隊，女主音 Inara George 聲線優雅外，好拍檔 Greg Kurstin 更是 7 次格林美獎得主，大家當年播到爛、聽到厭的 Adele 一曲《Hello》就是出自 Greg 手筆。最近他們即將推出聖誕專輯，除了重新演繹一首首經典聖誕主題歌曲外，當然是找來不同音樂人朋友來一齊玩！

The Bird and the Bee 去年推出致敬專輯《Interpreting The Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen》後，將會再推出一張聖誕主題專輯《Put Up The Lights》，當中都是重新演繹聖誕歌曲，其中一首《Little Drummer Boy》更找來好友 Dave Grohl 打鼓！

還有一首釋出了的《You and I At Christmas Time》

《Put Up The Lights》早在 2007 年 Inara 和 Greg 就有概念了，但直到去年才實行計劃，但接着又有 COVID-19 疫情爆發，兩人要遙距製作專輯。「通常在夏天製作聖誕專輯有點奇怪的感覺，但如現在加上全球瘟疫、平權運動、史上最大的山火、美國總統選舉... 就更為奇怪了。雖然在衣櫃中獨個兒唱起『Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire…』是很有逃避現實的快感的...」The Bird and the Bee 說。《Put Up The Lights》將於 10 月 23 日推出。

《Put Up The Lights》歌單：

1. You and I At Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus

