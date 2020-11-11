《月亮喜歡藍》導演 Barry Jenkins remix 大玩 Wilco 專輯

《月亮喜歡藍》（Moonlight）令黑人導演 Barry Jenkins 一舉成名，玩得電影又怎會忽視音樂呢？Barry 一直都與 DJ 團隊 The Chopstars 合作，將自己電影的配樂 remix 成「chopped and screwed」風格的類似 lo-fi hip hop 歌曲；最新的，今次有 Barry Jenkins x The Chopstars 大玩 indie rock 樂隊 Wilco 的專輯《Yankee Hotel Foxtrot》！
首先要和大家重溫一下甚麼是「chopped and screwed」音樂，最先在 90 年代由候斯頓 DJ Screw 發起的一種 hip hop music remix 風格，將音樂的節拍（tempo）減到 70 或 80 bpm、再加上 scratching、跳拍等等的 DJ 技巧，令音樂好像在慢了一倍的時空中播放，名叫「screw 音樂」。
又，在那個年代，夜場、地下音樂群體都興飲一款由鴉片類藥物（codeine 可待因）製成的咳藥水，因為是紫色的，所以大家都叫為「purple drank」，飲後會減低人體對周圍環境的反應 —— 即是所謂的「slowing the brain down」，就會有「時間減慢」的感覺，所以就會和 screw 音樂聯繫上了，也因為這個關係，每當玩「chopped and screwed」風格，都會有紫色出現。
DJ Screw 在 2000 年 11 月 16 日被發現在自己錄音室死亡，法醫在其體內找出了可待因、大麻與酒精這個令人致命的組合... 對，screw 音樂發起人快逝世 20 周年了。
大家聽 screw 音樂時會覺得與近十年興起的一種風格很類近 —— 對的，就是 vaporwave 了。vaporwave 可以說是 chopped and screwed 音樂結合 lounge 音樂、電音、new age 音樂後的產物，也可以說成是一個「microgenre」。
Anyway，回正題，Barry Jenkins 最近和 The Chopstars 再弄了一張新 chopped and screwed 專輯，就是大玩 indie rock 樂隊 Wilco 專輯《Yankee Hotel Foxtrot》：
Barry Jenkins 在 Twiiter 分享這 remix 時說：「這 remix 沒人要求過要有，但在一個 Jeff Tweedy（Wilco 主腦）和他的隊友來自侯斯頓的世界… 有 Candlestick 和 OG Ron C 為大家呈獻。」
而最緊要的是，Wilco 都 Like
如上述都說，Barry 和 The Chopstars 一直都是玩音樂的拍檔，早在 2017 年就有《月亮喜歡藍》OST 的 remix 版《Purple Moonlight》：
Barry 和 The Chopstars 還將另一 experimental rock 樂隊 Grizzly Bear 的兩張專輯 chopped and screwed，名為《Purple Veckatimest / Painted Ruins (ChoppedNotSlopped)》
Barry Jenkins 最近除了這個 remix，就會是開拍 CGI 版《獅子王》的前傳。( 這好像都沒人要求過要拍... (逃... ）。
