與 Cocteau Twins、Brian Eno 合作無間 作曲家 Harold Budd 去世

2020 年 sucks！這年好像就是要和大家對着幹，不讓大家好過！與 dream pop 樂隊 Cocteau Twins 主腦 Robin Guthrie、ambient 教父 Brian Eno 合作無間的 avant-garde 前衛作曲家 Harlod Budd，因為 COVID-19 引發拼發症，於昨日去世，終年 84 歲。
Robin Guthrie 於 Facebook 上公布了這個消息。Harlod Budd 最著名的是名為「soft pedal」的演奏鋼琴技術、非常有簡約主義、氛圍/意境的鋼琴作品；Budd 早在 1962 年就已開始作曲，1971 年推出首張專輯《The Oak of the Golden Dreams / Coeur D’Orr》、1978 年起的兩年間和 Brian Eno 合作了兩張專輯，先有由後者監製的《The Pavilion of Dreams》及參與 Eno 的「Ambient 系列」專輯《Ambient 2: The Plateaux of Mirror》，1984 年則有《The Pearl》：
Budd 推出了 16 張個人專輯，但最為人津津樂道的是於 1986 年，Harold Budd 首次與 4AD 的旗艦樂隊 Cocteau Twins 合作，推出了專輯《The Moon and the Melodies》，專輯未有以「Cocteau Twins」之名，卻是以樂隊三成員 Elizabeth Fraser、Robin Guthrie 和 Simon Raymonde 名義與 Budd 合作推出。
其後 Cocteau Twins 解散，但 Budd 與 Robin Guthrie 再於 2007 年合作推出姊妹專輯《After the Night Falls》和《Before the Day Breaks》：
Budd 雖以氛圍派鋼琴以著名，但其實他的作品配合 jazz 與 new age 音樂，與他的簡約主義相輝映，也曾在不少劇集中響起，如 HBO 的《I Know This Much is True》就用了 1988 年 Budd 推出專輯《The White Arcades》一曲《The Kiss》:
Harold Budd 的經理人 Steve Takaki 向《Rolling Stone》指 Harold 是因為 COVID-19 的拼發症不治。Budd 這些年來從未間斷音樂創作，與不少音樂人合作及推出個人作品。他的離世可以說是非常突然 —— 他與 Robin 再次合作、全新專輯《Another Flower》才剛剛於日前推出…
