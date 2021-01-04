Thom Yorke 為去世 MF Doom 送上最後致敬

撰文：宋燁文
地下 rapper MF Doom 於 10 月 31 日去世的消息，在 2020 年最後一天由他的妻子 Jasmine 對外公布。消息令人震驚和傷心，不少與 MF Doom 合作過的音樂人都送上最後悼念與致敬，當中就有與 Doom 合作多次的 Thom Yorke。
「MF Doom 的離世令我感到無比傷心。」Thom Yorke 在 Twitter 上說道。「他對我們很在音樂人有着重大的啟發... 他可以改變到我們。他利用他的字句、才華去震憾我們，他的意識流創作絕對是我從未聽到過的。」
Thom Yorke 也分享了他為 MF Doom 歌曲《Gazzillion Ear》的 remix 版，這歌收錄在 MF Doom 最後一張專輯、2009 年推出的《Born Like This》中；Thom 和 Radiohead 隊友 Jonny Greenwood 也曾在 Doom 與 Jneiro Jarel 的歌曲《Retarded Fren》中參與演出過。
I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing. He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before ... 🙏 https://t.co/qzqwdYmTcl— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 2, 2021
