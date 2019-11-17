【英國王室．多圖】凱特一襲高貴紫衣出席活動　搭火車出行夠親民

英國威廉王子（Prince William）的妻子、劍橋公爵夫人凱特（Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge）11月15日上午出席公開活動，但她沒有乘坐王室私家車出發，反而與其他平民一樣搭火車，由倫敦出發至諾福克郡，期間有不少民眾「野生捕獲」凱特、興奮拍下她的身影，輿論都稱讚凱特夠貼地。
凱特當天到火車站坐車的影片：
凱特當天到諾福克郡（Norfolk）出席一間兒童療養院的開幕儀式。她穿起過去已曾多次穿着出席活動的一身紫衣，該服裝是著名時裝設計師Oscar de la Renta的作品。當地媒體報道，凱特在火車站現身，乘坐列車出發至諾福克郡。
凱特當天之後抵達該間兒童療養院，探訪院內的小孩及民眾。她5年前協助療養院的籌款工作，也是成立這間療養院的慈善組織英國東安格利亞兒童安寧療養院（East Anglia's Children's Hospices）的王室贊助人。
劍橋公爵夫人凱特11月15日出席慈善活動（Getty Images）
事實上，凱特2011年嫁入英國王室後，也曾多次乘坐大眾交通工具，包括今年8月，她、威廉王子與子女一家出行時，齊齊乘坐廉航，引來媒體大肆報道。
2018年12月，90多歲的英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）也曾乘坐普通火車前往諾福克郡，展開她的聖誕之旅。
