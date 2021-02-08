BNO｜英方被通知港不認雙重國籍　港人持英護照入境或失領事協助

英國上月底開放BNO「5+1」簽證予BNO持有人申請，中國外交部和香港政府作出反制措施，宣布不承認BNO作為有效旅遊證件。

英國駐港總領事館今天（8日）更新外遊指引，獲悉香港與中國其他地方一樣，不承認雙重國籍，若有人同時持有英國和中國國籍，即使透過英國護照入境香港，本地政府機構也可能視之為中國公民，英國領事館或未能向有關人士提供相關領事保護。

英領事館更新外遊指引

根據英國駐港總領事館網頁資料，領事館更新了外遊指引。領事館指出，已被告知香港與中國其他地方一樣，不承認雙重國籍，若有人同時持有英國和中國國籍，即使透過英國護照入境香港，本地政府機構也可能視之為中國公民，英國領事館或未能向有關人士提供相關領事保護。

領事館又指出，英國外交及聯邦事務部早前已更新有關中國國籍的指引，他們提出若英國公民已正式放中國國籍，應帶備有關證明文件。

暫時未知其他國家駐港領事館會否有相同政策。

The British Consulate-General has been informed that Hong Kong, like other parts of China, does not recognise dual nationality. If you have both British and Chinese nationality you may be treated as a Chinese citizen by local authorities, even if you enter Hong Kong on your British passport. If this is the case, the British Consulate-General may not be able to offer you consular assistance. The FCDO has published guidance on nationality in China. If you have formally renounced Chinese citizenshi
英國駐港總領事館最新外遊指引的內容
