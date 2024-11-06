PS5 Pro 將於 11 月 7 日震撼上市，將為玩家帶來更高品質的視覺體驗和性能提升。隨著上市日的臨近，Sony 在 PlayStation 官方網站上公開了首批 55 款遊戲的 PS5 Pro 增強版本清單，其中不乏令玩家興奮的大作。



PS5 Pro 性能大躍進

PS5 Pro 是對現有 PlayStation 5 的一個重大硬件升級。配備了升級版 GPU，支援更高級的光線追蹤（ray tracing）技術，並具備 PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution 功能。這意味著遊戲畫面將變得更加細膩、栩栩如生，尤其是在處理光影效果和動態場景時。PS5 Pro 還支援 60Hz 和 120Hz 的高幀率輸出，視乎玩家使用的螢幕規格而定，提供無與倫比的流暢遊戲體驗。

PS5 Pro這個星期正式推出

首批遊戲強化清單 50 多款大作來襲

PS5 Pro 發售當日將有超過 50 款遊戲獲得強化，這些遊戲將充分利用 PS5 Pro 的新硬件能力，為玩家提供更為震撼的視覺體驗。其中引人注目的遊戲包括《柏德之門3》﹑《EA Sports FC 25》﹑《霍格華茲的傳承》﹑《漫威蜘蛛人2》。

PS5 Pro 將不少遊戲畫質大幅提升

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök



Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4



Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

