PS5 Pro 55款首批增強版遊戲名單：FC25﹑SpiderMan 2﹑幻獸帕魯
PS5 Pro 將於 11 月 7 日震撼上市，將為玩家帶來更高品質的視覺體驗和性能提升。隨著上市日的臨近，Sony 在 PlayStation 官方網站上公開了首批 55 款遊戲的 PS5 Pro 增強版本清單，其中不乏令玩家興奮的大作。
PS5 Pro 性能大躍進
PS5 Pro 是對現有 PlayStation 5 的一個重大硬件升級。配備了升級版 GPU，支援更高級的光線追蹤（ray tracing）技術，並具備 PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution 功能。這意味著遊戲畫面將變得更加細膩、栩栩如生，尤其是在處理光影效果和動態場景時。PS5 Pro 還支援 60Hz 和 120Hz 的高幀率輸出，視乎玩家使用的螢幕規格而定，提供無與倫比的流暢遊戲體驗。
首批遊戲強化清單 50 多款大作來襲
PS5 Pro 發售當日將有超過 50 款遊戲獲得強化，這些遊戲將充分利用 PS5 Pro 的新硬件能力，為玩家提供更為震撼的視覺體驗。其中引人注目的遊戲包括《柏德之門3》﹑《EA Sports FC 25》﹑《霍格華茲的傳承》﹑《漫威蜘蛛人2》。
Alan Wake 2
Albatroz
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA Sports College Football 25
Dead Island 2
Demon’s Souls
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
EA Sports FC 25
Enlisted
F1 24
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Fortnite
God of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Kayak VR: Mirage
Lies of P
Lords of the Fallen (2023)
Madden NFL 25
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
NBA 2K25
No Man’s Sky
Palworld
Paladin’s Passage
Planet Coaster 2
Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil Village
Rise of the Ronin
Rogue Flight
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Callisto Protocol
The Crew Motorfest
The Finals
The First Descendant
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
War Thunder
Warframe
World of Warships: Legends