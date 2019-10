【MMA】Greg Hardy因吸入器推翻賽果　Rodriguez與Stephens二番戰

Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes (12-0) hands Chris Weidman his fifth KO loss in six fights, countering the former middleweight king and planting coffin nails in round one. The top-five light-heavy moves to 6-0 in the UFC. He has stopped nine, each in under 4 minutes. #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/v8EAKeLQPJ