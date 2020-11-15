性工作者奇遇#5│應召男郎遇客人竟是小學男恩師　彈一曲改寫人生

按圖看中文版故事👇👇👇

下載「香港01」App ，即睇城中熱話

外國網站原文：

ot me, but my ex-boyfriend was a sex worker for the first half of our relationship.

Aside from his relationship with me, the last client he saw was one of the tipping points to motivate him to stop.

He was back home visiting his family and decided to respond to someone's post. When he shows up, it's his grade school music teacher. My ex was/is quite the piano prodigy, so he said that when he walked in, the teacher's face was just pure sadness and disappointment as my ex was one of his favorite students.

They ended up not doing anything sexual, and the two of them had a lovely conversation catching up on where their lives had taken them.

After they finished talking, the man had my ex play the piano for him in his home. He said that after that moment, he just couldn't handle the shame any more.