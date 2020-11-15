性工作者奇遇#5│應召男郎遇客人竟是小學男恩師　彈一曲改寫人生

性工作者接客時遇上認識的人，難免尷尬萬分，如果客人是尊敬的長輩，就會更加不知所措。有外國網民在討論區分享前男友的經歷，指對方是性工作者，一次應召上門接待同性客人時，對方竟是其小學時的音樂課男老師。
雙方都感慨萬分，師生沒有進行性行為，卻如昔日般談論人生，老師更叫男生彈奏一曲，結果令他決心離開這個行業，人生亦因此改寫。
小孩子能遇到愛惜自己的老師，人生隨時因此改寫。（《歌聲伴我心》劇照）
外國網站原文：
ot me, but my ex-boyfriend was a sex worker for the first half of our relationship.
Aside from his relationship with me, the last client he saw was one of the tipping points to motivate him to stop.
He was back home visiting his family and decided to respond to someone's post. When he shows up, it's his grade school music teacher. My ex was/is quite the piano prodigy, so he said that when he walked in, the teacher's face was just pure sadness and disappointment as my ex was one of his favorite students.
They ended up not doing anything sexual, and the two of them had a lovely conversation catching up on where their lives had taken them.
After they finished talking, the man had my ex play the piano for him in his home. He said that after that moment, he just couldn't handle the shame any more.
