性工作者奇遇#6│成熟美女召男郎上門　沒性事只緊抱　原因超心酸

【性工作者奇遇】召喚性工作者上門，有時候不是為了性，而是想尋求一刻心靈慰藉。有性工作者在外國網上討論區分享難忘的經歷，一名男子表示，曾被一名年約50歲的亞裔女士召上門，客人全程只抱着他哭泣，背後原因卻令見盡世態的他也有淚光。

按圖看中文版故事👇👇👇

下載「香港01」App ，即睇城中熱話

外國網站原文：

She was a tiny and very beautiful Asian lady, probably 50 years old (i was 45). I went to her house and explained in person what the services were that she could choose from. She said she just wanted to start by being held, a gentle hug.

Well, after about a minute, I felt her crying into my chest (i'm 6'2"). I just held her and she stood there crying for 5 more minutes before I just picked her up and took her to the couch when I sat down and held her for another 20 minutes while she was crying. Just soft deep sobs (I'm getting a bit teary eyed remembering this). asked if she was OK and she told me (without moving her face from my chest) that the last time she was held like this was when she was 7yrs old, by her father. She said her husband never holds her, never has. So I just squeezed her a bit tighter and we sat there until the time was up (45 minutes was what she paid for).