性工作者奇遇#8│孤獨男辭職賣樓無朋友　花錢買床伴當摯友超心酸

【性工作者奇遇】性工作者以身體及時間賺取酬勞，客人付錢買來一刻溫存，卻未必視之為單純的交易，有人會把眼前人視為摯友。有性工作者在外國網上討論區分享難忘的經歷，指曾遇上客人只想與她靜靜地躺在床上聊天，雙方沒有性交，而客人把她視為朋友，但到付錢時卻感到神傷，只因這個舉動預示了雙方的真正關係。
有客人視性工作者為摯友，但這段所謂「友誼」卻要付錢買來，無限唏噓。（《我要...17歲》劇照）
外國網站原文：
I worked as an escort for about a year and a half. I had a regular client with a number of mental health issues in his mid-thirties. He was an Asian guy who’s family didn’t believe in mental illness. He wouldn’t socialise with anyone except for his family. He had a mental breakdown the year prior and had to quit his job. He had to sell his house and move back in with his parents. He had never had sex with anyone who wasn’t a prostitute. He had never been on a date with a woman or had any female friends.
He would book overnight appointments with me and we wouldn’t even have sex, he just wanted the company. That’s $3500 he was paying for a sleepover with me. All he would ever want to do was talk and cuddle. He once told me I was his best friend, and how sad that was considering he had to pay me, and if there was no payment, I wouldn’t even be there. Broke my heart. I cared for him very much, and still think of him from time to time.
