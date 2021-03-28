性工作者奇遇#8│孤獨男辭職賣樓無朋友　花錢買床伴當摯友超心酸

按圖看中文版故事👇👇👇

外國網站原文：

I worked as an escort for about a year and a half. I had a regular client with a number of mental health issues in his mid-thirties. He was an Asian guy who’s family didn’t believe in mental illness. He wouldn’t socialise with anyone except for his family. He had a mental breakdown the year prior and had to quit his job. He had to sell his house and move back in with his parents. He had never had sex with anyone who wasn’t a prostitute. He had never been on a date with a woman or had any female friends.

He would book overnight appointments with me and we wouldn’t even have sex, he just wanted the company. That’s $3500 he was paying for a sleepover with me. All he would ever want to do was talk and cuddle. He once told me I was his best friend, and how sad that was considering he had to pay me, and if there was no payment, I wouldn’t even be there. Broke my heart. I cared for him very much, and still think of him from time to time.