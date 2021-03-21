中美2+2｜美國政界人士爆料拜登不滿「紫髮翻譯員」　布林肯被罵

中美外交高層會議3月19日中午12時左右正式結束，Twitter上不少美國網民討論美方代表團一位染紫色頭髮的翻譯員。注意到她的，還包括美國總統拜登（Joe Biden），有美國保守派政活動人士稱，拜登對此很不滿，對國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）罵了一頓。
會談內容為國際社會所關注，連中、美翻譯員也成為中外社交網絡的「熱門關鍵字」。不少外國網友讚賞中國翻譯官表現沉穩、表達完整準確；美方的「紫髮」翻譯官，則被指儀容有失禮節。
美國保守派政治活動家Jack Posobiec發文稱，華府官員稱，19日早上拜登對布林肯吼叫，因布林肯帶了一位染紫色頭髮的翻譯官出席會議。
有關這位華裔「紫髮」女翻譯官資料不多，僅有網傳一張2015年她出席外交場合照片，當時她還是頂着一頭黑色長髮。
This morning Biden yelled at Blinken for bringing a staffer with purple hair to the CCP summit, per WH official pic.twitter.com/iQQbeK8MIT— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 19, 2021
在一些網民眼中相較中方翻譯官大方優雅，不少美國網友對美方有「染紫髮成員」有些不滿。有網民感嘆：「難怪中方說我們不當他們是一回事。」還有網友稱，在這種場合讓染著紫色頭髮的人士參與，會被認定為美方「軟弱」，並諷刺做出決定的布林肯，是「戰略天才」。
That violet hair? No wonder Chine complained we didn』t take them seriously. 💊 pic.twitter.com/2tqIGds118— Meadowshadow (@meadowshadow) March 19, 2021
網友：「這是一個高度敏感和重要的會議，而她的紫色頭髮看起來有點不明白它的重要性。很難讓人把一個染着紫色頭髮的成年人當回事。」
When they are the boss they get to decide the dress code. This is a highly sensitive and important meeting and having purple hair kind of seem like she didn』t understand the importance of it. It is hard to take an adult seriously with purple hair.— April Dye (@ARDye71) March 20, 2021
網友：「我敢肯定，對他們（中國）來說，坐在桌邊的紫色頭髮（翻譯）讓他們很難認真對待美國，這完全是小丑表演。」
I』m sure it was hard for them to take the US seriously with the purple hair at the table. Absolute clown show.— Mike (@m_anto04) March 19, 2021