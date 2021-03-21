中美2+2｜美國政界人士爆料拜登不滿「紫髮翻譯員」　布林肯被罵

中美外交高層會議3月19日中午12時左右正式結束，Twitter上不少美國網民討論美方代表團一位染紫色頭髮的翻譯員。注意到她的，還包括美國總統拜登（Joe Biden），有美國保守派政活動人士稱，拜登對此很不滿，對國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）罵了一頓。

會談內容為國際社會所關注，連中、美翻譯員也成為中外社交網絡的「熱門關鍵字」。不少外國網友讚賞中國翻譯官表現沉穩、表達完整準確；美方的「紫髮」翻譯官，則被指儀容有失禮節。

相關圖輯：中美2+2｜「「小趙薇」張京口譯16分鐘引讚賞　布林肯稱「應加薪」

美國保守派政治活動家Jack Posobiec發文稱，華府官員稱，19日早上拜登對布林肯吼叫，因布林肯帶了一位染紫色頭髮的翻譯官出席會議。

有關這位華裔「紫髮」女翻譯官資料不多，僅有網傳一張2015年她出席外交場合照片，當時她還是頂着一頭黑色長髮。

在一些網民眼中相較中方翻譯官大方優雅，不少美國網友對美方有「染紫髮成員」有些不滿。有網民感嘆：「難怪中方說我們不當他們是一回事。」還有網友稱，在這種場合讓染著紫色頭髮的人士參與，會被認定為美方「軟弱」，並諷刺做出決定的布林肯，是「戰略天才」。

網友：「這是一個高度敏感和重要的會議，而她的紫色頭髮看起來有點不明白它的重要性。很難讓人把一個染着紫色頭髮的成年人當回事。」

網友：「我敢肯定，對他們（中國）來說，坐在桌邊的紫色頭髮（翻譯）讓他們很難認真對待美國，這完全是小丑表演。」

