與蔡思韵探索原生透亮肌秘訣—補光神器 SKINVIVE®昇光針®強勢登港

近年在影視圈表現出色，憑《幻愛》、《九龍城寨之圍城》及《久別重逢》等作品走進觀眾心中的新一代女神蔡思韵Cecilia，儘管工作非常忙碌，但總能展示最優雅從容的一面，整天光彩照人！Cecilia深明護膚保養是全方位的，亦曾分享自己膚質屬於乾肌容易缺水，日常的飲食、健康生活固然重要，配合有效的醫美膚質管理皆不能少，這亦是Cecilia答應擔任SKINVIVE®昇光針®代言人的原因。氣質知性兼具的她崇尚自然美，常以素顏或淡妝示人，展現清新自然的氣質，完美詮釋了SKINVIVE®昇光針®強調肌膚原生之美的品牌理念。



水光肌OUT！肌膚保養深透底層 締造原生昇光肌

步入Gen Z年代，再講「水光」其實已經過時，反而應更重視健康肌膚，要有從肌底自然透亮、膚色均匀的「昇光肌」！第一時間你可能會想到加強保濕，以為多塗保濕精華、多敷幾片面膜就會有效；但如果你早上剛保養完覺得皮膚水水嫩嫩，可到了下午又開始乾、出油、浮粉，好似甚麼都沒塗過的話，其實是未從根源解決問題：肌膚底層缺水，導致各種膚質問題。

一般護膚品的功效僅止於肌膚表層，只能暫時保持濕潤¹，無法持久補充水分。要真正「補濕」，締造健康的肌膚，必須從肌底開始。SKINVIVE®昇光針®專爲根源補濕而設²*，直達真皮層，將透明質酸直接送到真正發揮作用的地方，鎖住比自身高達1000倍的水分³。科研實證，SKINVIVE®昇光針®更可提升因年紀及陽光而減少的細胞水通道⁴（AQP3），有效把底層水分帶到表層，釋放由内而外的長效^水潤†，可幫助修復肌膚屏障功能及彈性活力⁵，締造維持9個月的自然光澤感²'⁶^，養成昇光透亮肌。

煥發6大新生「肌」準 打造健康肌膚

SKINVIVE®昇光針®從底層補水²，激活肌膚由內而外的健康循環，煥發6大新生「肌」準²'⁸，幫助撫平細紋⁷，讓膚質得到明顯改善：水潤†、清透‡、提亮§、順滑‖、均勻色澤¶、細緻毛孔**，重拾健康水潤光澤感。當肌膚底子穩定，護膚自然就事半功倍！

唯一獲雙重國際認證 安心感來自實證數據

現時坊間水光療程五花八門，但真正有臨床及醫療級國際認證支持的其實不多。SKINVIVE®昇光針®是目前唯一及第一獲得美國FDA及歐盟CE 認證⁹⁻¹⁰的透明質酸水光品牌，於法國製造，為眾多用家提供更安心選擇。它採用與全球 No.1 ¹¹透明質酸品牌 Juvéderm®喬雅登® 的 VYCROSS™專利技術¹²，質地輕盈細緻，與肌膚融合度高¹²，帶來更自然持久的效果¹²。

唯一透明質酸水光療程帶來最長效果

相比其他需要每月補打的水光療程， SKINVIVE®昇光針®只需一次療程，效果就可維持長達9個月²'⁶^；更有利多卡因減痛成分，提升療程舒適度，更省時間更輕鬆！研究顯示，超過96%用家表示療程後肌膚更細滑††，而對膚質及光澤感的滿意度更提升了3倍††。皮膚狀況好，就算素顏都照樣可以有好狀態，讓美肌成果事半功倍！

1步跳過繁瑣護膚程序：打造健康肌底，全面煥新肌質！

現代都市人認真保養的時間不多，快速有效是關鍵！SKINVIVE®昇光針®就像「肌膚reset掣」，由内而外提升水分改善肌膚。補濕是基礎，不論男女老少均適合療程。想好似Cecilia一樣擁有昇光肌，又想簡化護膚步驟、追求自然效果？當然要立刻到SKINVIVE® 昇光針®官方網站查看預約原廠認證醫療中心，養出昇光透亮的好膚質！

了解更多︰https://www.aestheticsmag.com.hk/skinvive

（資料及相片由客戶提供）

