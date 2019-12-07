香港美國商會主席及會長同遭拒入境澳門　須簽聲明證自願不入境

香港美國商會（AmCham）今日（7日）表示，商會主席葛理福（Robert Grieves）及會長早泰娜（Tara Joseph）同被拒入境澳門。商會指，二人未被告知遭拒入境的原因，在等候數小時後，更要簽署聲明，指是自願不進入澳門，其後順利回港。商會指對事件感困惑，並希望只是對近期事件的「過度反應」。

香港美國商會主席葛理福（Robert Grieves）被拒入境澳門。（香港美國商會網頁圖片）

商會：盼只是對近期事件過度反應

商會指對事件感困惑，因二人只是到出席商會在澳門年度聚會的社交場合，而商會亦一直支持大灣區商業發展。商會希望事件只是對近期事件的過度反應（over reaction），國際商貿可穩步向前。

香港美國商會今年10月曾對其會員進行調查，發現61%的受訪會員企業受困於示威帶來的緊張局勢，更有24%打算縮減或離開香港市場，主要打算遷往新加坡。當時商會長早泰娜（Tara Joseph）曾指是次調查結果是一個「警號」，反映目前是停止暴力及重整社會的重要時刻。

香港美國商會會長早泰娜同被拒入境澳門。（資料圖片／歐嘉樂攝）

本月19日是澳門回歸20周年日子兼新任特首賀一誠就職典禮，有指國家領導人將會出席儀式，但詳情未公布。過往每到回歸紀念日，澳門都會加大拒絕一些港人入境，出入境部門多數引用《內部保安綱要法》，指當時人「對內部保安的穩定構成威脅」。

香港美國商會回應全文（只有英文版）

On Saturday December 7, AmCham Chairman Robert Grieves and AmCham President Tara Joseph were separately prevented from entering Macau as they were headed to the annual AmCham Macau Ball.

Both Robert and Tara were given no reason for why they were delayed. After several hours, and after having to sign a statement that they voluntarily agreed not to pursue entry into Macau, they both returned to Hong Kong without any difficulty.

We are puzzled as to why this happened, given this was simply a social occasion to celebrate AmCham Macau’s annual gathering.

Moreover the American Chamber is a business chamber and has been consistent in its support for the development of business in the Greater Bay Area.

We hope that this is just an over reaction to current events and that international business can constructively forge ahead.