靈長動物學家珍古德逝世　港分會發文悼念：勇氣與信念的傑出典範

英國靈長類動物學家珍古德（Jane Goodall）在10月1日離世，終年91歲。她生前以研究黑猩猩、在動物行為學上的發現而聞名於世，曾在2024年來港分享並倡議保育生態。珍古德協會香港分會今早（2日）發文悼念，形容珍古德「是勇氣與信念的傑出典範」，又指她畢生孜孜不倦地致力提倡人類與動物、自然世界之間建立更和諧、可持續的關係。



英國靈長類動物學家珍古德曾在2024年來港，在香港大學分享，並呼籲各界協力保護生態。（珍古德協會（香港）、蘇黎世保險（香港）、香港大學賽馬會環球企業可持續發展研究所提供）

珍古德10月1日在美國巡迴演講期間，於加州洛杉磯因自然原因去世，享年91歲。她於1964年在《自然》（Nature）雜誌發表的野生黑猩猩研究，震驚了動物行為學和人類學界，並因而聞名。珍古德26歲開始研究黑猩猩，已研究超過60年，曾獲選中就讀劍橋大學修讀動物行為學博士學位，並在2002年獲頒為聯合國和平使者。

珍古德曾在2024年11月訪港，在香港大學與200多位商界人士會面並分享，並呼籲香港商界、政府及民間合作，保護香港生態。（見另稿）

由其創立的珍古德協會香港分會今日在社交媒體專頁發文悼念，讚揚珍古德「是勇氣與信念的傑出典範（a remarkable example of courage and conviction）」，又指她畢生孜孜不倦地致力令公眾認識野生動物面對的威脅，促進自然保育，並提倡人類與動物、自然世界之間建立更和諧、可持續的關係。

珍古德協會香港分會悼文全文：



Dr Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, was a remarkable example of courage and conviction, working tirelessly throughout her life to raise awareness about threats to wildlife, promote conservation, and inspire a more harmonious, sustainable relationship between people, animals and the natural world.



With great sadness, the Jane Goodall Institute Hong Kong confirmed this morning the passing of the organisation’s founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, age 91 who died of natural causes in Los Angeles, CA while on her speaking tour in the United States.

