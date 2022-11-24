對沖基金名宿：聯繫匯率脫鈎只是時間問題 持大量港元空頭頭寸
撰文：翟梓謙
出版：更新：
美國著名對沖基金經理阿克曼（Bill Ackman）日前在Twitter發文指，隨著中美關係愈來愈疏遠，認為港元的聯繫匯率制度不再合適。
Bill Ackman稱，基金現時通過持有看跌期權，對港元有很大的名義空頭頭寸。他認為，聯繫匯率制度不再合理，相信港元美元脫鈎只是時間問題。
In light of the US/China decoupling of recent years, we find it particularly surprising, almost embarrassing, for China to continue to peg the HK dollar to the U.S. dollar.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 24, 2022
This is a very thoughtful piece and I agree. We have a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options. The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks. https://t.co/efp62TuB03— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 24, 2022