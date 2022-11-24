對沖基金名宿：聯繫匯率脫鈎只是時間問題　持大量港元空頭頭寸

撰文：翟梓謙
出版：更新：

美國著名對沖基金經理阿克曼（Bill Ackman）日前在Twitter發文指，隨著中美關係愈來愈疏遠，認為港元的聯繫匯率制度不再合適。

Bill Ackman稱，基金現時通過持有看跌期權，對港元有很大的名義空頭頭寸。他認為，聯繫匯率制度不再合理，相信港元美元脫鈎只是時間問題。

對沖基金名宿阿克曼料聯儲局難壓通脹至2%　料通脹有再上升風險李家超：絕對有信心聯繫匯率制度不會改變
聯繫匯率制度
聯繫匯率