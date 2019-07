【逃犯條例】11間大學校長對反修例風波表態　誰最關心學生安危？

科大校長史維:對立法會衝擊感到擔憂及痛心

科大校長史維於7月2日向全校發電郵公開信,指為7月1日立法會發生的事件感到擔憂(distressing)和痛心( heartbreaking)。史維指,縱使多方指需要譴責暴力,但觀乎過去數星期的事態發展,認為需要承認當日大部分年輕及學生示威者,在清楚知道行為後果後,仍希望訴諸行動。史又認為,社會有必要討論今次問題的根源,若不斷舊調重彈或持續的對立只會令社會更加分化。



▼▼▼▼點擊看科大校長史維公開信全文▼▼▼▼

Dear members of HKUST:

It is distressing and heartbreaking to see how the incident inside the Legislative Council Complex played out yesterday and this morning. As pointed out by many, violence should be condemned. However, observing how things unfolded over the past few weeks, the situation can’t be interpreted as a sign of temporary or single topic discontent only. We need to acknowledge that the protestors, many of them youngsters and students, would want to commit such acts even though they are fully aware of the consequences. While there are possible actions to be pursued by the legal system as well as judgment being rendered by the society, we should discuss the root cause to address the challenges we face. But first and now, appropriate steps must be taken swiftly to diffuse the tension.

It is essential that all parties, public or private, adopt an open and approachable attitude in listening to one another by means of direct conversation. It is difficult but this is what has to be done. Repeating identical statements or persistent confrontation will only bring more divide and can’t serve the interest of our home; and Hong Kong will be the ultimate loser.

Anyone caring for the future of Hong Kong should make an effort to forge such a conversation. As a concerned citizen and an educator, I stand ready to join hands with you to achieve this goal.

Yours sincerely,

Wei Shyy

President