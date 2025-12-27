外媒盤點21世紀100部最偉大電影　王家衛李安楊德昌成華語片代表

即將終結的2025年，標記著二十一世紀已不知不覺間度過四分一，外媒《紐約時報》今年趁機會挑選出藝術成就最高、影響觀眾最深遠的「100部最偉大電影」，該編輯以荷里活及英語系觀眾作為中心，並按作品成就排名。在排行榜十強之中，不乏香港觀眾熟悉的作品，包括第一位由奉俊昊執導的《上流寄生族》、王家衛執導名作《花樣年華》高踞第四位成為唯一上榜港產片、宮崎駿動畫《千與千尋》亦排名第九！

21世紀「100部最偉大電影」中，王家衛執導作品《花樣年華》高踞第四位。（《花樣年華》電影劇照）

宮埼駿動畫作品《千與千尋》亦登上排行榜十強。（《千與千尋》電影劇照）

「人生就是一列開往墳墓的列車，路途上會有很多站，很難有人可以至始至終陪著走完。」——《千與千尋》（圖片來源：電影截圖）

本世紀「100部最偉大電影」排名之中，多位導演均有超過一部作品上榜，其中鬼才導演基斯杜化路蘭（Christopher Nolan）分別有5部作品上榜成為最大贏家；墨西哥名導Alfonso Cuarón與保羅湯瑪士安德遜均有4部作品上榜，而觀眾熟悉的昆頓塔倫天奴（Quentin Tarantino）、大衛芬查（David Fincher）及高安兄弟（）亦分別有3部上榜。至於華語片方面，除王家衛以外，代表人物亦有李安（《臥虎藏龍》《斷背山》）及楊德昌《一一》，然而未有任何一部內地電影登上該排行榜。

基斯杜化路蘭共有五部作品登上排行榜，成為最大贏家。（GettyImages）

《星際啟示錄》亦為上榜作品之一。（《星際啟示錄》電影劇照）

紐約時報評選21世紀100部最佳電影

1. 奉俊昊《上流寄生族》

2. 大衛連治《失憶大道》（Mulholland Drice）

3. 保羅湯瑪士安德遜《黑金風雲》（There Will Be Blood）

4. 王家衛《花樣年華》

5. Barry Jenkins《月亮喜歡藍》（Moonlight）

6. 高安兄弟《二百萬奪命奇案》（No Country for Old Men）

7. Michel Gondry《無痛失戀》（Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind）

8. Jordan Peele《訪．嚇》（Get Out）

9. 宮崎駿《千與千尋》（Spirited Away）

10. 大衛芬查《社交媒體》（The Social Network）

11. George Miller《末日先鋒：戰甲飛車》（Mad Max：Fury Road）

12. Jonathan Glazer《特權樂園》（The Zone of Interest）

13. Alfonso Cuarón《末代浩劫》（Children of Men）

14. 昆頓塔倫天奴《希魔撞正殺人狂》（Inglourious Basterds）

15. Fernando Meirelles、Kátia Lund《無主之城》（City of God）

16. 李安《臥虎藏龍》

17. 李安《斷背山》（Brokeback Mountain）

18. Alfonso Cuarón《衰仔失樂園》（Y tu mamá también）

19. 大衛芬查《殺謎藏》（Zodiac）

20. 馬田史高西斯《華爾街狼人》（The Wolf of Wall Street）

21. 韋斯安德遜《癲才家族》（The Royal Tenenbaums）

22. 韋斯安德遜《布達佩斯大酒店》（The Grand Budapest Hotel）

23. Richard Linklater《我們都是這樣長大的》（Boyhood）

24. Spike Jonze《觸不到的她》（Her）

25. 保羅湯瑪士安德遜《霓裳魅影》（Phantom Thread）

26. Justine Triet《墮下的對證》（Anatomy of a Fall）

27. Spike Jonze《何必偏偏玩謝我》（Adaptation）

28. 基斯杜化路蘭《黑暗騎士》（The Dark Knight）

29. Denis Villeneuve《天煞異降》（Arrival）

30. Sofia Coppola《迷失東京》（Lost in Translation）

31. 馬田史高西斯《無間道風雲》（The Departed）

32. Paul Feig《最爆伴娘團》（Bridesmaids）

33. Asghar Farhadi《伊朗式分居》（A Separation）

34. Andrew Stanton《太空奇兵．威E》（Wall-E）

35. Jacques Audiard《先知》（A Prophet）

36. 奇連依士活《美國狙擊手》（American Sniper）

37. Luca Guadagnino《以你的名字呼喚我》（Call Me by Your Name）

38. Céline Sciamma《浴火的少女畫像》（Portrait of a Lady on Fire）

39. Greta Gerwig《不得鳥小姐》（Lady Bird）

40. 楊德昌《一一》

41. Jean-Pierre Jeunet《天使愛美麗》（Amélie）

42. 保羅湯瑪士安德遜《大師》（The Master）

43. 朴贊郁《原罪犯》

44. 昆頓塔倫天奴《從前，有個荷里活》（Once Upon a Time in Hollywood）

45. Bennett Miller《魔球》（Moneyball）

46. Alfonso Cuarón《羅馬》（Roma）

47. Cameron Crowe《不日成名》（Almost Famous）

48. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck《竊聽者》（The Lives of Others）

49. Richard Linklater《日落巴黎》（Before Sunset）

50. Pete Docter《沖天救兵》（Up）

51. Steve McQueen《被奪走的12年》（12 Years a Slave）

52. Yorgos Lanthimos《爭寵》（The Favourite）

53. Larry Charles《波叔出城》（Borat）

54. Guillermo del Toro《魔間迷宮》（Pan's Labyrinth）

55. 基斯杜化路蘭《潛行凶間》（Inception）

56. 保羅湯瑪士安德遜《私戀失調》（Punch-Drunk Love）

57. Christopher Guest《Best in Show》

58. Benny Safdie、Josh Safdie《未成大器》（Uncut Gems）

59. Maren Ade《爸不得妳快樂》（Toni Erdmann）

60. Damien Chazelle《鼓動真我》（Whiplash）

61. 昆頓塔倫天奴《標殺令》（Kill Bill Vol.1）

62. 基斯杜化路蘭《凶心人》（Memento）

63. Valerie Faris、Jonathan Dayton《陽光小小姐》（Little Miss Sunshine）

64. 大衛芬查《失蹤罪》（Gone Girl）

65. 基斯杜化路蘭《奧本海默》（Oppenheimer）

66. Tom McCarthy《焦點追擊》（Spotlight）

67. Todd Field《Tár》

68. Kathryn Bigelow《拆彈雄心》（The Hurt Locker）

69. Jonathan Glazer《皮下之慌》（Under the Skin）

70. Tomas Alfredson《血色童話》（Let the Right One In）

71. Steven Soderbergh《盜海豪情》（Ocean's Eleven）

72. Todd Haynes《卡露的情人》（Carol）

73. Brad Bird《五星級大鼠》（Ratatouille）

74. Sean Baker《歡迎光臨夢幻樂園》（The Florida Project）

75. Michael Haneke《愛》（Amour）

76. 高安兄弟《逃獄兄弟》（O Brother, Where Art Thou？）

77. Daniel Scheinert、Daniel Kwan《奇異女俠玩救宇宙》（Everything Everywhere All At Once）

78. Charlotte Wells《日麗追憶》（Aftersun）

79. Terrence Malick《生命樹》（The Tree of Life）

80. 艾慕杜華《浮花》（Volver）

81. Darren Aronofsky《黑天鵝》（Black Swan）

82. Joshua Oppenheimer《殺人凶戲》（The Act of Killing）

83. 高安兄弟《知音夢裡行》（Inside Llewyn Davis）

84. Lars von Trier《世紀末婚禮》（Melancholia）

85. Adam McKay《搶閘男主播》（Anchorman）

86. Celine Song《從前的我們》（Past Lives）

87. Peter Jackson《魔戒首部曲之魔戒現身》（The Lord of the Rings：The Fellowship of the Ring）

88. Agnes Varda《同是天涯拾荒客》（The Gleaners and I）

89. 基斯杜化路蘭《星際啟示錄》（Interstellar）

90. Noah Baumbach《凡事哈》（Frances Ha）

91. Andrea Arnold《90後．少女．性起義》（Fish Tank）

92. 列尼史葛《帝國驕雄》（Gladiator）

93. Tony Gilroy《敵對同謀》（Michael Clayton）

94. 史提芬史匹堡《未來報告》（Minority Report）

95. Joachim Trier《世上最爛的人》（The Worst Person in the World）

96. Ryan Coogler《黑豹》（Black Panther）

97. Alfonso Cuarón《引力邊緣》（Gravity）

98. Werner Herzog《熊人》（Grizzly Man）

99. 奉俊昊《殺人回憶》

100. Greg Mottola《男孩我最壞》（Superbad）