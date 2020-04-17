【草間彌生】寫詩對抗新冠肺炎　重溫波點女王揉合悲慟與希冀詩篇

相信大家對草間彌生的藝術創作並不陌生。自小患有精神分裂症並且有強烈自殺傾向的她，以重復而延綿無盡的圓點，向世人展示她眼前的世界。觀者置身於無限延伸的圓點及網線世界時，再也感受不了世界的起點與盡頭，感受如草間彌生所形容：「迷失在無數圓點之中的一個」的感覺。一同進入草間彌生的波點世界：

除了藝術創作之外，草間彌生亦愛寫詩。近日她有感而發，就著肆虐無道的新冠肺炎寫了一首詩。她在詩中呼籲大家在此艱難的時刻尋找愛，並以堅決的口吻表示會對抗疫症，取得最後的勝利。

全詩如下：

Though it glistens just out of reach, I continue to pray for hope to shine through

Its glimmer lighting our way

This long-awaited great cosmic glow

Now that we find ourselves on the dark side of the world

The gods will be there to strengthen the hope we have spread throughout the universe

For those left behind, each person’s story and that of their loved ones

It is time to seek a hymn of love for our souls

In the midst of this historic menace, a brief burst of light points to the future

Let us joyfully sing this song of a splendid future

Let’s go

Embraced in deep love and the efforts of people all over the world

Now is the time to overcome, to bring peace

We gathered for love and I hope to fulfil that desire

The time has come to fight and overcome our unhappiness

To Covid-19 that stands in our way

I say Disappear from this earth

We shall fight

We shall fight this terrible monster

Now is the time for people all over the world to stand up

My deep gratitude goes to all those who are already fighting.