【草間彌生】在家亦能聲畫同步欣賞《Infinity Mirrored Room》？

鑑於新型冠狀病毒肺炎COVID-19持續蔓延，多個博物館先後關閉，改為提供線上服務。
洛杉磯博物館The Broad最近亦把日籍知名藝術家草間彌生（YAYOI KUSAMA）的成名作《無限鏡屋》（Infinity Mirrored Room）上載至Instagram，讓大家安在家中亦能得到聲畫同步的觀賞體驗。
Experience an immersive environment of light and sound in the spirit of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. Take an opportunity to delve into the spiritual aspects of Kusama's exploration of eternity—paired with aural selections chosen curated by The Broad, including drone, electronic, ambient, and pop music. Featuring deep cuts by celebrated musicians and sound artists from Los Angeles and beyond, the Infinite Drone series presents a new, contemplative way of experiencing The Broad’s most popular artwork. Today’s musical artist is: 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗮 𝗦𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗻 The Oval Window (2018) Los Angeles-based artist and composer Geneva Skeen (@geneeves) is influenced by écriture féminine, alchemical metaphors, and a range of musical traditions ranging from holy mysticism to industrial. She works with recordings, digital presets, voice, and mixed instrumentation. Her performances, publications, and installations focus on the contrast between facing the finite resources of our physical landscapes and their infinite digital representations. She is a recipient of the Touch Mentorship program and a member of VOLUME, a curatorial collective focused on sound-based practices. “The Oval Window” is a stereo drone work composed strictly using recordings of voice and piano processed through digital and analog technologies. The sloping harmonics and peripheral speech affects highlighted in the composition were scraped from the original raw recordings, then reshaped in relation to each other’s line, pitch, and duration. ___ Written & performed by Geneva Skeen Published by Touch Music/Fairwood Music Ltd www.genevaskeen.com
草間彌生透過藝術緩解內心的寂寥與痛苦。其作品以密集的波點構建高度個人化的視覺世界見長，無論是早期平面圖像，抑或是後來涉獵的大型裝置藝術，均以重復卻不單調的視覺景觀向觀者闡述僅屬於她的內心世界，並與宇宙相互呼應。
《無限鏡屋——陽具原野》，1965。（Yayoi Kusama Image）
於動盪卻百花齊放的60年代，草間彌生以《無盡的網》系列聲名大噪，成為炙手可熱的當代藝術家。她卻不甘於只創作平面藝術，於1965首創裝置藝術作品《無限鏡屋——陽具原野》（Infinity Mirror Room - Phalli's Field），透過環迥的鏡子把房間內的景像反射成為無限，當觀眾走進房間裡，便與擺放滿地的紅白波點裝置共同融入無限反覆的空間之中，形成草間彌生所說的「自我消融」狀態。
室內環迥的鏡子把閃閃發亮的LED燈映照成為無限，場內觀眾宛如佇立於浩瀚的銀河之間，壯觀的《無限鏡屋》亦成為觀眾的打卡熱點，更有展館曾因此設下「30秒Selfie」的規定，足見作品的滲透力。
鑑於近日新型冠狀病毒肺炎COVID-19疫情嚴峻，洛杉磯博物館The Broad決定將一段長達15分鐘的短片上載至Instagram，讓大家安在家中同樣能聲畫同步地感受《無限鏡屋》的震撼性，並「藉此機會深入研究草間彌生探索永恆的精神層面」。