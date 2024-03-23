凱特王妃拍片承認患癌　鼓勵同病相憐患者並不孤單｜聲明全文

英國威爾斯王妃凱特（Catherine，Princess of Wales）在今年初接受手術後，其健康狀況一直引起外界猜測。凱特3月22日公開一段講話短片，稱自己1月接受手術後進行檢查，證實患上癌症，現正接受預防性的化療。



以下是凱特的聲明全文及中文翻譯：

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

我想藉此機會就自己在手術後康復期間收到的令人愉快訊息及同情，親自表達感謝。

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

對於我們全家而言，這幾個月是非常艱難，但自己獲一隊出色的醫療團隊無微不至的照料，因此非常感激。

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

我一月在倫敦接受腹部大手術，當時以為自己的情況非癌症。手術很成功，但術後的檢查發現癌症已經存在。自己因此被醫療團隊建議應接受一個預防性質的化療，現在正處於該療程的初步階段。

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

這當然是一個巨大驚訝，我和威廉正盡一切方式，私下為這個年輕的家庭處理及管理有關問題。

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

正如大家可以想像，這需要時間。自己需時從手術後康復再開始療程，不過更重要的是，我們需要時間以適當的方式向喬治、夏洛特及路易解釋一切，以及向他們保證自己會沒事。

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

一如自己向他們所言，我很好，而且自己的思想、身體和精神專注於有助康復的事情上，自己每天變得更堅強。

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

有威廉在自己身邊都是安慰及保障的一大來源。正如很多人展示的關愛、支持和善意，對我倆意義重大。

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

我們希望大家可以明白，作為一個家庭，在我完成治療時，我們現在需要一些時間、空間及私隱。我的工作一直為自己帶來深深的歡樂，並期望自己有能力的時候回來，但現在自己需要專心全面康復。

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

現在我亦想到所有生活被癌症影響的人。對於所有人面對這個疾病，不論是甚麼形式，都請不要放棄信念或希望。你並不孤單。

路透社報道，肯辛頓宮（Kensington Palace）辦公室不會公開凱特王妃患上的癌症類型。

自凱特1月接受腹部手術以來，一直未有公開露面。外界猜測她的健康狀況，王室其後發布她的照片，更被懷疑造假，甚至一段凱特和威廉現身在商店購物的影片也被傳媒懷疑是「替身」。

這是英國王室短期內第二位被確診患上癌症，75歲的英王查理斯三世（King Charles III）被2月被確診正接受治療。王室同樣未有透露查理斯的癌症類型，僅表示並非前列腺癌。