特朗普：非法入境兒童死亡屬民主黨錯誤

美國12月先後有2名非法入境兒童死亡，引發不少爭議。總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周六（29日）否認政府要對事件負責，認為非法入境兒童在羈留期間死亡的責任全在民主黨，強調興建美墨邊境圍牆的重要性。

特朗普上周六於Twitter貼文稱：「任何兒童和人士在邊境死亡，都是民主黨人的錯誤。民主黨可悲的移民政策，令這些長途跋涉來到邊境的難民，以為可以非法進入我們的國家。」他強調，如果興建美墨邊境圍牆，難民便不會嘗試入境美國。

這位美國總統續指，涉事兒童到達邊境前，已經十分虛弱。

被邊防機關扣留的危地馬拉8歲男童阿隆索戈麥斯（Felipe Alonzo-Gomez），12月24日在新墨西哥州（New Mexico）一間醫院去世。他生前受咳嗽、發燒和嘔吐折磨。另外一名同樣來自危地馬拉的7歲女孩，亦在拘留期間懷疑脫水休克死亡。

特朗普：孤獨在白宮等待　民主黨反批特朗普令國家混亂

（今日美國）

