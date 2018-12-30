特朗普：非法入境兒童死亡屬民主黨錯誤

撰文：高源樺
最後更新日期：
美國12月先後有2名非法入境兒童死亡，引發不少爭議。總統特朗普（Donald Trump）上周六（29日）否認政府要對事件負責，認為非法入境兒童在羈留期間死亡的責任全在民主黨，強調興建美墨邊境圍牆的重要性。
特朗普上周六於Twitter貼文稱：「任何兒童和人士在邊境死亡，都是民主黨人的錯誤。民主黨可悲的移民政策，令這些長途跋涉來到邊境的難民，以為可以非法進入我們的國家。」他強調，如果興建美墨邊境圍牆，難民便不會嘗試入境美國。
Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月29日
這位美國總統續指，涉事兒童到達邊境前，已經十分虛弱。
被邊防機關扣留的危地馬拉8歲男童阿隆索戈麥斯（Felipe Alonzo-Gomez），12月24日在新墨西哥州（New Mexico）一間醫院去世。他生前受咳嗽、發燒和嘔吐折磨。另外一名同樣來自危地馬拉的7歲女孩，亦在拘留期間懷疑脫水休克死亡。
（今日美國）