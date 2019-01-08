沙特少女簽證疑被澳洲取消　利雅得政府否認要求引渡

沙特阿拉伯18歲少女奎農（Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun）稱遭家人虐待，乘坐飛機前往澳洲，她在泰國曼谷機場轉機時，遭沙特官員沒收護照並扣留。泰國移民局原定周一（7日）將她送往科威特與家人會合，但被她拒絕，更將自己反鎖在酒店房間內。最終獲聯合國難民署（UNHCR）出面，暫時為她提供保護。
有報道指利雅得政府要求引渡奎農回國，沙特阿拉伯駐泰國大使館周二（8日）在Twitter發文否認。
泰國政府在輿論壓力下，周一（7日）晚批准奎農與聯合國難民署（UNHCR）見面，並在保護下離開機場入境泰國。UNHCR預計，需時5至7天處理奎農的庇護申請。
有奎農的支持者周二（8日）推文表示，澳洲政府取消她為期3個月的旅遊簽證。人權觀察（Human Rights Watch）澳洲主任皮爾遜（Elaine Pearson）指，如果屬實，「情況令人非常擔憂」，又說「她在泰國不安全……她要到達其他國家才會真正安全」。
Australian senator calls on the government to issue emergency travel documents to allow young Saudi woman @rahaf84427714 trapped at Bangkok airport to travel to Australia. Do it, Australia! https://t.co/mLH4RELi8s— Elaine Pearson (@PearsonElaine) January 7, 2019
澳洲參議員漢森（Sarah Hanson-Young）呼籲政府儘快行動，確保奎農能在澳洲得到庇護，讓她在「尊重女性」的國家生活。
Australian Government should work now with the UN refugee agency to offer young Saudi woman Rahaf Alqunun safety in Australia. Offering her sanctuary and the chance to live free of discrimination in a country that respects women & girls is the right thing to do.— Sarah Hanson-Young💚 (@sarahinthesen8) January 7, 2019
