沙特少女簽證疑被澳洲取消　利雅得政府否認要求引渡

即時國際

最後更新日期：

沙特阿拉伯18歲少女奎農（Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun）稱遭家人虐待，乘坐飛機前往澳洲，她在泰國曼谷機場轉機時，遭沙特官員沒收護照並扣留。泰國移民局原定周一（7日）將她送往科威特與家人會合，但被她拒絕，更將自己反鎖在酒店房間內。最終獲聯合國難民署（UNHCR）出面，暫時為她提供保護。

有報道指利雅得政府要求引渡奎農回國，沙特阿拉伯駐泰國大使館周二（8日）在Twitter發文否認。

泰國政府在輿論壓力下，周一（7日）晚批准奎農與聯合國難民署（UNHCR）見面，並在保護下離開機場入境泰國。UNHCR預計，需時5至7天處理奎農的庇護申請。

有奎農的支持者周二（8日）推文表示，澳洲政府取消她為期3個月的旅遊簽證。人權觀察（Human Rights Watch）澳洲主任皮爾遜（Elaine Pearson）指，如果屬實，「情況令人非常擔憂」，又說「她在泰國不安全……她要到達其他國家才會真正安全」。

澳洲參議員漢森（Sarah Hanson-Young）呼籲政府儘快行動，確保奎農能在澳洲得到庇護，讓她在「尊重女性」的國家生活。



