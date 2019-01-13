籲民主黨重返談判桌　特朗普：解決停擺僵局僅需15分鐘

美國聯邦政府局部停擺上周六（12日）踏入第22日，打破史上最長停擺時間紀錄，惟白宮和民主黨仍未就撥款興建邊境圍牆達成共識。總統特朗普（Donlad Trump）於Twitter呼籲民主黨重返談判桌，打破停擺僵局。

特朗普上周六於Twitter貼文稱：「民主黨人應該回到華盛頓，努力解決政府停擺問題及南部邊境可怕的人道主義危機。我正在白宮等你！」

他指出，23%的聯邦囚犯是非法移民，邊境逮捕人數上升240%。德州2011年至2018年間，非法移民共犯下29.2萬宗罪行。他呼籲民主黨人重回談判桌。

特朗普續指，民主黨可以在15分鐘內結束政府停擺局面，自己已在白宮準備好簽署法案，但如果民主黨不結束休假重啟談判，政府將長期關門。

這位美國總統又反駁傳媒指白宮陷入混亂的說法，強調自己有針對政府停擺的計劃，重申興建邊境圍牆是自己的競選承諾之一。

