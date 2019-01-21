特朗普：期待2月底與金正恩會面

撰文：王慧珊
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周日（20日）形容，上周五（18日）在白宮與朝鮮勞動黨中央副委員長、統一戰線部部長金英哲的會面非常好，期待在2月底與朝鮮領袖金正恩會面。
特朗普周日在社交網站Twitter發文指，現時美國與朝鮮的關係，相比奧巴馬政府結束時有很大的改善，惟傳媒未有對此給予讚賞。
特朗普上周六（19日）於白宮向記者表示，與朝鮮相關的事情進展非常良好，並透露雙方已選定舉辦第二次「特金會」的國家，稍後公布。彭博社周日（20日）引述消息人士稱，特朗普與金正恩計劃2月底在越南舉行第二次美朝首腦會談。
The Media is not giving us credit for the tremendous progress we have made with North Korea. Think of where we were at the end of the Obama Administration compared to now. Great meeting this week with top Reps. Looking forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at end of February!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月20日
（綜合報道）