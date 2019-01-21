特朗普：期待2月底與金正恩會面

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周日（20日）形容，上周五（18日）在白宮與朝鮮勞動黨中央副委員長、統一戰線部部長金英哲的會面非常好，期待在2月底與朝鮮領袖金正恩會面。

特朗普周日在社交網站Twitter發文指，現時美國與朝鮮的關係，相比奧巴馬政府結束時有很大的改善，惟傳媒未有對此給予讚賞。

特朗普上周六（19日）於白宮向記者表示，與朝鮮相關的事情進展非常良好，並透露雙方已選定舉辦第二次「特金會」的國家，稍後公布。彭博社周日（20日）引述消息人士稱，特朗普與金正恩計劃2月底在越南舉行第二次美朝首腦會談。

美朝外交人員於瑞典會面　為2月底第二次「特金會」準備
文在寅加緊斡旋美朝　金正恩或3至4月回訪韓國
金正恩特朗普2月再會　回顧半年美朝談判「甜蜜與吵鬧」
第二次「美朝峰會」2月底舉行　特朗普金正恩會面地點待公布

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。