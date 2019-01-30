不滿情報部門唱反調　特朗普：他們很錯很天真

美國總統特朗普周三（30日）在社交網站連發貼文評論美國情報部門，指他們對伊朗的評估「錯誤」又「天真」，他稱伊朗是潛在危險，也是爭端的來源，必須防範，反指情報人員應該「回去學校」。
美國國家情報總監科茨（Dan Coats）周二（29日）公開指伊朗仍信守核協議，同場的美國中情局（CIA）局長哈斯佩爾（Gina Haspel）也有同一論調。但這番言論明顯與特朗普的立場不同。
特朗普當天指，面對有關伊朗危險程度的議題時，情報人員看來極度被動又天真，並在貼文中稱「他們（情報人員）錯了！」。特朗普指自己上任總統時，伊朗在中東各地甚至更多地方製造麻煩，自從他決定退出伊朗核協議後，伊朗有了很多改變，但仍然是潛在危險及爭端的來源，如不久前試射彈道導彈。
The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019
特朗普繼續指，現在唯一可以阻擋伊朗的事情，就是當地經濟開始爆煲，但他提醒仍必須提防伊朗。他甚至指，情報人員應該「回去學校」再讀書。
....a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019
美國國家情報總監科茨（Dan Coats）周二（29日）到參議院情報委員會（Senate Intelligence Committee）作供時公布部門的內部評估，指伊朗自2015年起一直信守核協議，甚至在特朗普2018年5月宣布退出核協議後也一樣，他稱不相信伊朗現正從事一些製造核武器的活動。不過他也有批評，伊朗持續支援在中東及歐洲地區的恐怖份子。
科茨同日也質疑朝鮮棄核決心，表示平壤政府不會輕易放棄核武器，因為朝鮮領袖金正恩仍視核武為政權生存的關鍵工具。此言論同樣與特朗普唱反調。