不滿情報部門唱反調　特朗普：他們很錯很天真

即時國際
美國總統特朗普周三（30日）在社交網站連發貼文評論美國情報部門，指他們對伊朗的評估「錯誤」又「天真」，他稱伊朗是潛在危險，也是爭端的來源，必須防範，反指情報人員應該「回去學校」。

美國國家情報總監科茨（Dan Coats）周二（29日）公開指伊朗仍信守核協議，同場的美國中情局（CIA）局長哈斯佩爾（Gina Haspel）也有同一論調。但這番言論明顯與特朗普的立場不同。

特朗普當天指，面對有關伊朗危險程度的議題時，情報人員看來極度被動又天真，並在貼文中稱「他們（情報人員）錯了！」。特朗普指自己上任總統時，伊朗在中東各地甚至更多地方製造麻煩，自從他決定退出伊朗核協議後，伊朗有了很多改變，但仍然是潛在危險及爭端的來源，如不久前試射彈道導彈。

特朗普繼續指，現在唯一可以阻擋伊朗的事情，就是當地經濟開始爆煲，但他提醒仍必須提防伊朗。他甚至指，情報人員應該「回去學校」再讀書。

美國國家情報總監科茨（Dan Coats）周二（29日）到參議院情報委員會（Senate Intelligence Committee）作供時公布部門的內部評估，指伊朗自2015年起一直信守核協議，甚至在特朗普2018年5月宣布退出核協議後也一樣，他稱不相信伊朗現正從事一些製造核武器的活動。不過他也有批評，伊朗持續支援在中東及歐洲地區的恐怖份子。

科茨同日也質疑朝鮮棄核決心，表示平壤政府不會輕易放棄核武器，因為朝鮮領袖金正恩仍視核武為政權生存的關鍵工具。此言論同樣與特朗普唱反調。

