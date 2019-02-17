【中美貿易談判】聽取代表團匯報　特朗普：磋商極具成效

撰文：王慧珊
美國白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）上周六（16日）指，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）當地時間上周六下午將在佛羅里達州的海湖莊園（Mar-a-Lago），與美國貿易會談代表團的成員開會，聽取他們在北京會談的進展。
美國貿易代表萊特希澤（Robert Lighthizer）、商務部長羅斯（Wilbur Ross）、白宮署理幕僚長馬爾瓦尼（Mick Mulvaney）和貿易代表納瓦羅（Peter Navarro），均會出席會議向特朗普匯報，而財長姆努欽（Steven Mnuchin）和白宮經濟顧問庫德洛（Larry Kudlow）及其他官員，則會透過電話參與會議。
特朗普在海湖莊園聽取匯報期間，在Twitter上表示中美貿易談判「極具成效」。白宮未有進一步透露有關匯報詳情。
中美上周五（15日）結束在北京的貿易談判，雙方官員預定下周再在華盛頓磋商。特朗普同日提及有關談判，形容進展「非常好」，並表明他有可能將貿易戰「休戰」限期推遲。
Trade negotiators have just returned from China where the meetings on Trade were very productive. Now at meetings with me at Mar-a-Lago giving the details. In the meantime, Billions of Dollars are being paid to the United States by China in the form of Trade Tariffs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年2月17日
（路透社）