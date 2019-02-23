委內瑞拉接壤巴西邊境爆衝突　軍人開槍最少2死17傷

委內瑞拉保安部隊周五（22日）與民眾在接壤巴西邊境發生衝突，最少2名人死亡、3人重傷。最新消息指，受傷人數增至17人。
事發於委內瑞拉東南部的大薩瓦納（Gran Sabana）。在巴西－委內瑞拉邊界生活的土著「培蒙人」（Pemon）當日上午與軍隊發生衝突。目擊者指人們反對馬杜羅禁止人道物資入境，在軍方將坦克駛往巴西邊界之際抗議。軍方施放催淚彈並開槍鎮壓，民眾則以箭矢與石頭還擊。
反對派領袖格拉西亞（Americo De Grazia）當地時間上午在Twitter上推文發布傷者就醫的短片。
He aquí 3 de los heridos de #Kumarakapay en #SantaElenaDeUairen con las balas asesinas del #Usurpador #22Feb #Bolivar pic.twitter.com/viVtDDslZi— Americo De Grazia (@AmericoDeGrazia) February 22, 2019
他隨後又就事件指出，共造成2人死亡，14人受傷， 還有3人受重傷。
Muere otro Pemon de los heridos en #Kumarakapay Rolando Garcia. Y tres más se encuentran gravemente heridos. Para un total de 2 muertos y 14 heridos. Indígenas retienen al Gral de la GN José Miguel Montoya quien comando el trágico asalto. pic.twitter.com/SFgLhmFYgN— Americo De Grazia (@AmericoDeGrazia) February 22, 2019
美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）引述當地有關部門報道，受傷人數增至17人。
當地反對派領袖瓜伊多（Juan Guaido）1月發起自行宣誓成為該國臨時總統，令委內瑞拉出現「雙總統」的政治亂局。瓜伊多一直敦促軍方容許人道物資入境，但總統馬杜羅（Nicolás Maduro）否認該國存在人道危機。
馬杜羅周三（20日）宣布中斷該國與荷蘭屬地阿魯巴（Aruba）、博奈爾島（Bonaire）和庫拉索（Curacao）的海空交通、周四（21日）關閉該國接壤巴西邊境，又暫時封鎖接壤哥倫比亞邊境的橋。
The Bolivarian Government informs the population that, due to the serious and illegal threats attempted by the Government of Colombia against Peace and sovereignty of Venezuela, it has taken the decision to temporarily close the Simon Bolivar, Santander and Union bridges!— Delcy Rodríguez (@DRodriguez_en) February 23, 2019
委內瑞拉副總統羅德里格斯（Delcy Rodriguez）周六（23日）在Twitter發文宣布，政府決定暫時關閉西蒙・玻利瓦爾（Simon Bolivar）、桑坦德（Santander）和尤寧布里奇（Union bridges）3座橋。
委內瑞拉士兵向原住民開火：小鎮Kumarakapay靠近委巴邊境的地方2月22日爆發衝突，至少2人不幸身亡。一名死者的屍體被放置在當地一間房屋的地板上，用布蓋住。（路透社）
