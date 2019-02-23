委內瑞拉接壤巴西邊境爆衝突　軍人開槍最少2死17傷

委內瑞拉保安部隊周五（22日）與民眾在接壤巴西邊境發生衝突，最少2名人死亡、3人重傷。最新消息指，受傷人數增至17人。

事發於委內瑞拉東南部的大薩瓦納（Gran Sabana）。在巴西－委內瑞拉邊界生活的土著「培蒙人」（Pemon）當日上午與軍隊發生衝突。目擊者指人們反對馬杜羅禁止人道物資入境，在軍方將坦克駛往巴西邊界之際抗議。軍方施放催淚彈並開槍鎮壓，民眾則以箭矢與石頭還擊。

反對派領袖格拉西亞（Americo De Grazia）當地時間上午在Twitter上推文發布傷者就醫的短片。

他隨後又就事件指出，共造成2人死亡，14人受傷， 還有3人受重傷。

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）引述當地有關部門報道，受傷人數增至17人。

當地反對派領袖瓜伊多（Juan Guaido）1月發起自行宣誓成為該國臨時總統，令委內瑞拉出現「雙總統」的政治亂局。瓜伊多一直敦促軍方容許人道物資入境，但總統馬杜羅（Nicolás Maduro）否認該國存在人道危機。

馬杜羅周三（20日）宣布中斷該國與荷蘭屬地阿魯巴（Aruba）、博奈爾島（Bonaire）和庫拉索（Curacao）的海空交通、​周四（21日）關閉該國接壤巴西邊境，又暫時封鎖接壤哥倫比亞邊境的橋。

委內瑞拉副總統羅德里格斯（Delcy Rodriguez）周六（23日）在Twitter發文宣布，政府決定暫時關閉西蒙・玻利瓦爾（Simon Bolivar）、桑坦德（Santander）和尤寧布里奇（Union bridges）3座橋。

委內瑞拉士兵向原住民開火：小鎮Kumarakapay靠近委巴邊境的地方2月22日爆發衝突，至少2人不幸身亡。一名死者的屍體被放置在當地一間房屋的地板上，用布蓋住。（路透社）

↓↓↓想了解更多現場情況，請點擊放大觀看

（綜合報道）

