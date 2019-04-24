以色列總理擬建戈蘭高地新殖民區　以特朗普命名

撰文：梁凱怡
以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）周二（23日）宣布，計劃在戈蘭高地（Golan Heights）建立新的殖民區，並以美國總統特朗普命名，感謝對方承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地主權。
PM Netanyahu will present to the government a resolution calling for naming a new community in the Golan Heights after @POTUS Donald Trump, as a token of appreciation for his recognition of Israel's eternal sovereignty over the Golan. pic.twitter.com/buGR93lAob— Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) 2019年4月23日
內塔尼亞胡透露發言人根德爾曼（Ofir Gendelman）在Twitter發放短片表示：「我現身處美麗的戈蘭高地。所有以色列人深受感動，總統特朗普作出歷史性決定，承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地主權。因此，在逾越節假期過後，我打算向政府提交決議，要求戈蘭高地的新社區，以總統特朗普命名。」
特朗普3月會見到訪的內塔尼亞胡，並簽署法令，正式承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地。
以色列在1967年中東戰爭中從敘利亞手中奪下戈蘭高地，並予以吞併，但國際社會並不承認。現時大約有2萬以色列人居於戈蘭高地殖民區。
（美聯社）