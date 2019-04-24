以色列總理擬建戈蘭高地新殖民區　以特朗普命名

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）周二（23日）宣布，計劃在戈蘭高地（Golan Heights）建立新的殖民區，並以美國總統特朗普命名，感謝對方承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地主權。

內塔尼亞胡透露發言人根德爾曼（Ofir Gendelman）在Twitter發放短片表示：「我現身處美麗的戈蘭高地。所有以色列人深受感動，總統特朗普作出歷史性決定，承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地主權。因此，在逾越節假期過後，我打算向政府提交決議，要求戈蘭高地的新社區，以總統特朗普命名。」

特朗普3月會見到訪的內塔尼亞胡，並簽署法令，正式承認以色列擁有戈蘭高地

以色列在1967年中東戰爭中從敘利亞手中奪下戈蘭高地，並予以吞併，但國際社會並不承認。現時大約有2萬以色列人居於戈蘭高地殖民區。

特朗普自揭完成「歷史速成班」　決定戈蘭高地歸以色列
內塔尼亞胡：若連任會吞併西岸殖民區
以色列大選3個關鍵詞　內塔尼亞胡輸民意仍可連任？
阿拉伯聯盟峰會　沙特阿拉伯反對美承認戈蘭高地主權

（美聯社）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。