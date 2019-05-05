特朗普：對金正恩履行無核化承諾仍有信心

美國總統特朗普表示，對朝鮮領袖金正恩仍會履行無核化承諾仍然有信心。他認為美朝仍有可能達成核協議。

朝鮮周六被證實在上午9時06分左右從（江原道元山）虎島半島一帶朝東發射型號不詳的短程導彈。韓國聯合參謀本部與美國進行分析後指出，朝鮮發射數枚短程導彈，飛行距離為70至200公里。韓國軍方其後指出，朝鮮所發射的物體不止一枚，而且不是導彈，而是「飛行物」。

朝鮮周六早上發射飛行物之後，特朗普同日也在Twitter推文：「在這個有趣的世界任何事情都有可能發生，但我相信金正恩完全知道朝鮮擁有的巨大經濟潛力，不會做任何干預或終結它的事。他知道我支持他以及不想破壞他對我承諾。協議將達成！」

特朗普是次推文中其中一個特點，就是表明支持金正恩，展示出美國對恢復核談判的憧憬。

以往特朗普亦曾多次在Twitter上推文，表示力撐金正恩：

↑↑↑特朗普在2018年3月11的推文中寫道，平壤政府自2017年11月28日起已沒有試射導彈，並應承在新加坡特金會舉行前後都不會這麼做。

↑↑↑2018年4月27日第一次「文金會」舉行前，特朗普4月21日在Twitter推文，稱收到來自金正恩的訊息，說朝鮮將停試核試以及發射洲際彈導導彈、關閉一個核試場，以證明平壤政府會停止核試。

↑↑↑2018年6月12日第一次「特金會」舉行後一個月，特朗普7月16日在Twitter推文，稱朝鮮已有9個月沒發射導彈或火箭、沒有進行核試，亦釋放美國人質。他更在推文中批評，那些「假新聞」媒體卻不報道這件好事。

（綜合報道）

