特朗普：對金正恩履行無核化承諾仍有信心

美國總統特朗普表示，對朝鮮領袖金正恩仍會履行無核化承諾仍然有信心。他認為美朝仍有可能達成核協議。
朝鮮周六被證實在上午9時06分左右從（江原道元山）虎島半島一帶朝東發射型號不詳的短程導彈。韓國聯合參謀本部與美國進行分析後指出，朝鮮發射數枚短程導彈，飛行距離為70至200公里。韓國軍方其後指出，朝鮮所發射的物體不止一枚，而且不是導彈，而是「飛行物」。
朝鮮周六早上發射飛行物之後，特朗普同日也在Twitter推文：「在這個有趣的世界任何事情都有可能發生，但我相信金正恩完全知道朝鮮擁有的巨大經濟潛力，不會做任何干預或終結它的事。他知道我支持他以及不想破壞他對我承諾。協議將達成！」
Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019
特朗普是次推文中其中一個特點，就是表明支持金正恩，展示出美國對恢復核談判的憧憬。
以往特朗普亦曾多次在Twitter上推文，表示力撐金正恩：
North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018
↑↑↑特朗普在2018年3月11的推文中寫道，平壤政府自2017年11月28日起已沒有試射導彈，並應承在新加坡特金會舉行前後都不會這麼做。
A message from Kim Jong Un: “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
Also will “Shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.” Progress being made for all!
↑↑↑2018年4月27日第一次「文金會」舉行前，特朗普4月21日在Twitter推文，稱收到來自金正恩的訊息，說朝鮮將停試核試以及發射洲際彈導導彈、關閉一個核試場，以證明平壤政府會停止核試。
There hasn’t been a missile or rocket fired in 9 months in North Korea, there have been no nuclear tests and we got back our hostages. Who knows how it will all turn out in the end, but why isn’t the Fake News talking about these wonderful facts? Because it is FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018
↑↑↑2018年6月12日第一次「特金會」舉行後一個月，特朗普7月16日在Twitter推文，稱朝鮮已有9個月沒發射導彈或火箭、沒有進行核試，亦釋放美國人質。他更在推文中批評，那些「假新聞」媒體卻不報道這件好事。
（綜合報道）